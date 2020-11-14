Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Silicon Macs see first discount, Best Buy 4-day sale, Herman Miller Black Friday deals, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Latest M1 MacBook Air/Pro + mini see first discount, Best Buy 4-day sale, Herman Miller Black Friday deals live, much more…

Earlier this week, Apple announced three updated devices, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. What’s new, you might ask? Well, these are the first Apple Silicon machines running off the all-new M1 chipset. Well, we’ve already secured exclusive deals for you with pricing starting at $663. There’s up to $100 in savings to be had here, allowing you to upgrade to Apple’s latest-and-greatest while still keeping extra cash in your pocket.

Speaking of killer deals, Best Buy is currently running a 4-day sale. Here, you’ll find deals that’ll make even Black Friday shoppers jealous with BeatsX at $50, a 32-inch Fire TV for $100, Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at $30, and much more. These deals won’t last long, so be sure to swing by and check it out before the event ends.

Ready to give your home the high-end upgrade it deserves? Herman Miller is the furniture company you should look at. I use an Aeron chair daily and absolutely love it. Right now, you’ll find up to 15% off a plethora of the company’s furniture options, including the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Nelson Daybed, and even the Aeron chair I use all the time. Herman Miller rarely goes on sale, so be sure to cash in on the savings before it’s too late.

AndaSeat Fnatic Edition Review: Stands out with build quality and color [Video]

Microsoft Black Friday ad: Surface lineup, Sonos speakers, VR headsets, more

All of Apple’s iPhone 12 models are now BOGO FREE at Verizon

