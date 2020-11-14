Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Silicon Macs see first discount, Best Buy 4-day sale, Herman Miller Black Friday deals, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Latest M1 MacBook Air/Pro + mini see first discount, Best Buy 4-day sale, Herman Miller Black Friday deals live, much more…
Earlier this week, Apple announced three updated devices, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. What’s new, you might ask? Well, these are the first Apple Silicon machines running off the all-new M1 chipset. Well, we’ve already secured exclusive deals for you with pricing starting at $663. There’s up to $100 in savings to be had here, allowing you to upgrade to Apple’s latest-and-greatest while still keeping extra cash in your pocket.
Speaking of killer deals, Best Buy is currently running a 4-day sale. Here, you’ll find deals that’ll make even Black Friday shoppers jealous with BeatsX at $50, a 32-inch Fire TV for $100, Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at $30, and much more. These deals won’t last long, so be sure to swing by and check it out before the event ends.
Ready to give your home the high-end upgrade it deserves? Herman Miller is the furniture company you should look at. I use an Aeron chair daily and absolutely love it. Right now, you’ll find up to 15% off a plethora of the company’s furniture options, including the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman, Nelson Daybed, and even the Aeron chair I use all the time. Herman Miller rarely goes on sale, so be sure to cash in on the savings before it’s too late.
New Products, Guides, more |
AndaSeat Fnatic Edition Review: Stands out with build quality and color [Video]
- Steam beta gains initial DualSense + Series X controller support, more robust support to come
- Tested: A closer look at Totallee’s barely there iPhone 12 case lineup
- Lavish Tag Heuer Connected refresh delivers new bands and watch faces for the holidays
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Gift Guide has everything you need from Nike, adidas, more
- Plague Inc. players can now save the world for FREE in ‘The Cure’
- LEGO debuts new 9,000-piece Colosseum, its largest creation to date
- PS5 first impressions: Next-gen. graphics and a game-changing controller are just the start
- AOC x Porsche Design to launch new premium 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor
- Phiaton debuts 900 Legacy ANC headphones with 43-hour battery life, more
- Amazon In-Garage Delivery expanded to reach millions, groceries now included
- Target’s coffee-themed gift guide has an array of ideas to fill their cup from $4
- PreSonus Revelator USB Mic hits with ‘radio sound’ algorithms, DSP FX, more
- PlayStation 5 launch day: When and where to buy
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing the ‘world’s most powerful console’
- The best 2020 LEGO kits to buy before they disappear forever
- New Incase Slip Sleeve lands with computer-made design, fits Apple Silicon MacBooks [Deal]
- Amazon’s Handmade Collection top picks for 2020: Personalized gifts, holiday decor, more
- New Spider-Man Miles Morales adidas Superstars go on sale next week
- Thrustmaster eSwap X Pro delivers a fully customizable Xbox controller experience
- EA Play now available on console with Game Pass Ultimate, coming to PC Dec 15
- Mandalorian Black Series Helmet goes up for pre-order with new Baby Yoda Funko Pop!
- New HP printers boast ‘native in-OS printing,’ HP+ service, more
- Best men’s colognes to gift this holiday season from $24
- Grovemade’s new wood iPhone 12 MagSafe Dock releases today at 20% off
- All-new Wyze Vacuum offers LiDAR mapping, virtual walls, SLAM, much more at $199
- Plugable’s new 14-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock packs 96W power passthrough [Deal]
- Leica Q2 Monochrom delivers for fans of black and white photography
- Xbox Series S/X launch day: Where and when to buy
- AOC’s new bus-powered USB-C monitor has VESA mount, built-in battery + 10-point touch
- Official IKEA tiny house unveiled with 187-sq. ft. layout, sustainable design, more
- Under Armour’s Holiday Gift Guide features ideas all athletes will love from $16
- CASETiFY’s latest collaboration brings Pokémon stylings to iPhone 12 lineup
- Play PS5 titles via PS4 with new Sony Remote app
Black Friday 2020
Microsoft Black Friday ad: Surface lineup, Sonos speakers, VR headsets, more
- LEGO announces early Black Friday sale with freebies, double VIP points, more
- Overstock Black Friday ad: Save on furniture, home goods, more
- Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops Black Friday ad: Apparel, hunting/fishing gear, more
- Meijer Black Friday ad: BOGO PS4/Xbox One games, Alexa devices, in-store credit, more
- Newegg Black Friday ad: 2020’s best prices on gaming laptops, displays, more
- Staples Black Friday ad revealed in full with deals on Apple, Echo speakers, more
- Macy’s Black Friday ad: This year’s best deals on Instant Pot, Fitbit, more
- LEGO’s 2020 Holiday Toy Book details this year’s top creations, new winter builds, more
- Lowe’s Black Friday ad 2020: DEWALT tools, smart home accessories, more
- Nintendo Black Friday ad: Special edition console, first-party game deals, more
- GameStop Black Friday ad: PS5 and Xbox Series X available in-store, Switch bundles, more
- Dollar General Black Friday ad: Discounted iTunes and Xbox gift cards, home goods, more
- Sign-up for these membership programs to make the most of Black Friday
- Kohl’s Black Friday ad: Sales start today with deals on smart home tech, kitchenware, more
- Big Lots Black Friday ad: Air fryers 50% off, furniture sets $200+ off, much more
- Comment: Black Friday 2020 is shaping up to be unlike any before
- CVS Black Friday ad: Open Thanksgiving Day, deals on Xbox Game Pass, more
- Lenovo Black Friday ad: PCs, Smart Clock, Bose gear, Xbox Series S/X, more
- JCPenney Black Friday Ad 2020: Instant Pot, home goods, more highlight this year’s sale
- Best Buy Black Friday Ad released: Deals start now, latest iPads heavily discounted, TVs, much more
- Newegg Black Friday deals start Nov 1, include ‘Black Friday Price Production’
- Target Black Friday plans reveal rotating sales throughout November on this year’s hottest tech
- Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Apple sale Thanksgiving day, Nest, more
- Target’s latest Toy Book arrives with highlights from Star Wars, Fortnite, and more
- Walmart Toy Book details this year’s hottest gifts from LEGO, Barbie, many more
- Macy’s 2020 Black Friday ad is filled with kitchenware, apparel, and fitness tech
Top Deals |
All of Apple’s iPhone 12 models are now BOGO FREE at Verizon
- Save up to $800 on electric bikes from Juiced Bikes’ early Black Friday sale
- Take $100 off Apple’s latest iPad Pros (New all-time low prices)
- LEGO Singles Day sale has new all-time lows: Technic Lamborghini $75 off, more
- LG’s PS5-ready NanoCell 4K TV lineup drops to new lows from $497 (Up to $400 off)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 is down to a new all-time low from $320 (Save $330)
- Apple’s new iPhone 12 mini is FREE with trade-in at AT&T (Reg. $699)
- Early Black Friday game deals: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario Maker 2, more
- Upgrade your desk with 1080p, Super UltraWide 32:9, or 21:9 monitors priced from $100
- Apple’s now previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Air hits all-time low at $249 off
- New Nest Smart Thermostat discounted for first time at $113
- Score a year of Peacock Premium streaming for $25 and enjoy NBC classics (50% off)
- Anker smart home, iPhone, and Android accessory sale from $14
- Save up to 33% on LEGO Architecture Skylines, Advent Calendars, more from $13
- Upgrade your outdoor Christmas light setup with this dual Wi-Fi smart plug at $15 (25% off)
- VAVA’s 4K HDR laser projector drops to new all-time low at $1,949 (Reg. $2,800)
- Nearly a hundred Osprey bags are up to 35% off at Amazon, now priced from $30
- OnePlus 8 256GB falls to new low of $599 (Save $200) + OnePlus 7T at $349
- Apple celebrates event day with wide-ranging $5 movie sale, more
- Nike takes a rare up to 50% off + extra 20% off with this promo code: Flyknit, Dri-FIT, more
- Apple kicks off Friday the 13th movie sale with deals from just $3
- Monoprice up to 65% off early Black Friday sale has UltraWide monitors, standing desks, more
- Milwaukee tools and more up to 40% off in Home Depot’s early Black Friday sale
- The 9to5Mac BundleHunt sale features nearly 50 top Mac apps from $1
- Hyper Electric Bikes are $398 shipped with 20-miles of range (Reg. $600)
