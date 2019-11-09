Best of 9to5Toys: Sam’s Club One Day Sale, Best Buy Apple doorbusters, Black Friday ads, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Sam’s Club annual One Day Sale is here, Best Buy Apple doorbuster sale, Black Friday ads, and much more…

Nomad Base Station

Today is the day for Sam’s Club members to save early. The wholesale retailer only does this once a year, bringing fantastic savings to its members before Black Friday officially comes in just a few short weeks. You’ll find up to $650 in gift cards with the latest iPhone purchases, discounted App Store credit, Xbox One S bundles at $100 off, and more. Be sure to swing by our coverage to find out everything you can.

Best Buy is also getting in on early discounts. Through tomorrow, Best Buy is offering a slew of Apple discounts, along with savings in many other categories. Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is $250, there’s up to $199 off iPad Pro, $300 off Apple Watch Series 4, and so much more. Plus, you can get up to $500 off if you trade-in your old device toward Apple’s latest and greatest. Find out everything right here.

Black Friday is just a few weeks away, and that means it’s time to get our early look at what retailers will be discounting. We’ve already seen Best Buy’s Black Friday ad, along with JCPenney, Amazon’s Black Friday pricing, Target, and many more. Things are just starting to heat up around here for ad leaks, so be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Hands-on with the beautiful Razer Blade Stealth 13 Mercury White [Video]

BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday ad 2019: Deals on TVs, gaming consoles, more

Apple’s latest iPad Pros beat the Black Friday rush with up to $249 off

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

