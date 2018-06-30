Best of 9to5Toys: 1byone HD Projector review, summer game night ideas, Spigen’s Classic iPhone X case, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: We take a look at 1byone’s GoSho Mini HD projector, showcase some great summer game night ideas for the entire family, Spigen’s Classic iPhone X case hits its lowest price on Amazon ever, more…

Apple Smart Keyboard

This week’s theme seems to be about summer now that we’re finally into it. We took a look at 1byone’s GoSho Mini HD projector, and it’s a great option for chilling out and watching movies in the fresh summer evening air. With 1080p quality, super compact size (about like a softball), and built-in features like Netflix, Hulu, and more are built-in giving you a well-rounded experience.

If you’ve come short on ideas of what to do this summer that doesn’t involve staring at a television set, we have some ideas for you. Our own Ali Smith takes a look at several games you can play with the whole family to keep busy this summer, highlighted by one of my personal favorites Exploding Kittens.

There’s nothing like a bit of nostalgia, and that’s what Spigen brings with one of its latest product. The Classic One iPhone X case gives you the styling of the original iPhone on Apple’s 10th anniversary device. Normally $40 directly from Spigen, we’re now seeing at its lowest price ever on Amazon for just $16 Prime shipped. Act fast though, as this deal likely won’t be around for long.

New Products, Guides, more |

Hands-on: Alpine’s HALO9 Apple CarPlay/Android Auto receiver is unique and premium

Top Deals |

Amazon has Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones from $205 (Reg. up to $350)

