Best of 9to5Toys: 1byone HD Projector review, summer game night ideas, Spigen’s Classic iPhone X case, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: We take a look at 1byone’s GoSho Mini HD projector, showcase some great summer game night ideas for the entire family, Spigen’s Classic iPhone X case hits its lowest price on Amazon ever, more…
Apple Smart Keyboard
This week’s theme seems to be about summer now that we’re finally into it. We took a look at 1byone’s GoSho Mini HD projector, and it’s a great option for chilling out and watching movies in the fresh summer evening air. With 1080p quality, super compact size (about like a softball), and built-in features like Netflix, Hulu, and more are built-in giving you a well-rounded experience.
If you’ve come short on ideas of what to do this summer that doesn’t involve staring at a television set, we have some ideas for you. Our own Ali Smith takes a look at several games you can play with the whole family to keep busy this summer, highlighted by one of my personal favorites Exploding Kittens.
There’s nothing like a bit of nostalgia, and that’s what Spigen brings with one of its latest product. The Classic One iPhone X case gives you the styling of the original iPhone on Apple’s 10th anniversary device. Normally $40 directly from Spigen, we’re now seeing at its lowest price ever on Amazon for just $16 Prime shipped. Act fast though, as this deal likely won’t be around for long.
New Products, Guides, more |
Hands-on: Alpine’s HALO9 Apple CarPlay/Android Auto receiver is unique and premium
- Amazon Fire TV Cube Review: The promise of a voice-controlled future not yet delivered
- Review: LG’s latest 27-inch USB-C 4K monitor is great for Mac users w/ HDMI, HDR, more
- Have a physical copy of Fornite? It may be worth a fortune on Amazon
- 8Bitdo’s new NES Classic controller lets you cut the cord for less than its predecessor
- June’s noteworthy LEGO Ideas kits feature a working clock, micro-scale Disneyland, more
- Mavericks Proving Grounds aims for 1,000-player battle royale matches [Video]
- Unique ways to store kids’ toys and keep your home tidy
- AMC announces Stubs A-List for $20/mo, includes 3 movies of any format per week
- Five must-haves for your summer travels from $7
- Segway’s new electric skates leverage gyroscope tech for a self-balancing ride
- Ready or not, Amazon launches back-to-school store w/ curated picks, more
- Hands-on: Mario Kart 8 pairs perfectly with Nintendo Labo’s cardboard accessories
- Sony might actually allow Fortnite online cross-play w/ Xbox, Nintendo, more
- LG’s much-anticipated B8 OLED 4K TVs w/ Google Assistant are now available
- Your ticket to Hogwarts has arrived: LEGO debuts 22 Harry Potter Collectible Minifigures
- The Fiiz is a stylish bike that can be folded in 20 seconds and disassembled without tools
- Sonnet discounts its Apple-approved eGPU chassis, now priced from $199
- Fourth of July decorations & accessories for a standout bash under $20
- Grab The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit for FREE on PS4, Xbox One and PC
- Nintendo brings Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations
- Grab a new scent for summer! The best perfume and cologne from top brands
- Huawei’s MateBook D is a mid-range laptop with decently impressive specs
- Flip Grip is a Kickstarter that holds your Switch vertically for arcade-style gaming
- Oculus’ new TV experience lets you watch Hulu & Netflix on a virtual 180″ bezel-less display
- LEGO’s latest Infinity War BrickHeadz bring Groot and Rocket into the spotlight
- SmartDesk is an AiO workstation with three 24″ screens, an Intel Core i7 PC, more
- LEGO unveils two new Harry Potter kits from ‘Philosopher’s Stone’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’
- Samsung packs 8TB into its new PCIe 4.0 SSD sporting 3,100MB/s read speeds, more
- Bethesda looks to put the kibosh on new Westworld game, claims Fallout Shelter code stolen
- Kickstarting your Z-Wave smart home: The best hubs, switches, sensors and more
- Assemble Aquaman and Storm in LEGO’s 197-piece DC Superheroes SDCC-exclusive set
- Get ready for Fourth of July with apparel, swimsuits & accessories under $20
- Loupedesk+ gives you customizable buttons, dials, and sliders for faster photo editing
- Meet Polymega, a modular console that can play just about any retro game in your collection
- Bonfire season is upon us! Here are must-haves under $35 for a great night
- Aquio packs an iHome Bluetooth speaker into new water bottle, eliminating an item in your bag
- Amazon announces Prime member benefits now available at Whole Foods nationwide
- Amazon Prime Day 2018: Four predictions for this summer’s biggest event
- Prime Wardrobe officially exits beta as Amazon opens its fashion service to all
- Amazon announces expanded Whole Foods benefits for Prime members, new deals for June
- Amazon Prime Day 2018 slated for July 17th, deals to start up to a week in advance
Amazon has Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones from $205 (Reg. up to $350)
- Don’t miss it this time! Sonos cert. refurb speakers from $119 shipped
- Score the UE Boom 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $70 shipped (30% off)
- DJI Osmo Handheld 4K Camera & 3-Axis Gimbal gets $80 price cut to $380
- These water-resistant 13-inch MacBook sleeves fall to $6 Prime shipped (50% off)
- Brother’s AiO Color Inkjet Printer w/ AirPrint falls to one of the lowest prices this year at $95
- Keep an eye on your home w/ Zmodo’s Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera: $30 shipped (Reg. $40+)
- Strellas Star Maps gives you personalized sky views for $38 (Reg. $55)
- Walk around w/ your MacBook propped high on this mobile standing desk: $32 (Reg. $60)
- Add app/music-controlled RGB LED strips to your home from just $12 Prime shipped
- Always have up-to-date maps & traffic on Garmin’s 5-inch GPS: $60 (Refurb, Orig. $230)
- Razor’s MX400 24V Electric Dirt Bike is great for summer adventures: $192 (Reg. $300)
- Callaway Apparel is offering an extra 40% off clearance items just in time for golf season
- LEGO Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure Kit drops to $49.50, more from $24
- Stanley’s best-selling 8-piece Magnetic Screwdriver Set hits Amazon low at $11.50
- Segway’s new electric skates leverage gyroscope tech for a self-balancing ride
- Macy’s July 4th Sale knocks an extra 20% off: Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, & more
- NordVPN offers 30-months of its encrypted VPN service for $75 ($170+ value)
- Save 55% off this WORX combo that comes w/ a trimmer, air blower and 9 accessories: $64
- Upgrade your Mac or PC w/ ADATA’s highly-rated 1TB SSD for $149.50 (Reg. $185)
- Save documents & receipts on-the-go with Epson’s Portable Scanner for $45.50 (Reg. $80)
- Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $30 or less (Reg. $40+)
- Enjoy those summer reads on a new Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader for $90 (Reg. $120)
- Lodge’s highly-rated Cast Iron Double Dutch Oven now $30.50 shipped at Amazon
- J.Crew All Star Days Sale cuts prices from $7 on shorts, t-shirts, shoes & more
- Hasbro’s highly-rated Cranium Sculpt-It Game drops to all-time low of $8 (Reg. $15)
- Learn Spanish w/ MosaLingua Business for FREE on iOS/Android (Reg. $5)
- Columbia Summer Sale has you ready for outdoor adventures w/ 25% off apparel
- MyProtein Impact Whey: 11-lbs. for $50 with free delivery (Reg. up to $100+)
- Save 10% on iTunes gift cards w/ email delivery via PayPal
- Pick up Anker’s top-rated 10-ft. Powerline+ Lightning Cable for $14, more from $4
- Belkin Apple Watch Accessories from $10: Valet Charge Dock $30, bands, more
- CanaKit’s Raspberry Pi 3 16GB Kit drops to $50 Prime shipped (Reg. $65)
- Dell 31.5″ 1080p LED Display Monitor for $160 (Cert. Refurb, up to $100 off)
- Withings Activité Steel Activity/Sleep Tracking Watch now $75 today at Amazon
- These Aukey LED Desk lamps make great additions to your workspace from $26
- Save 25% on these Alexa & Assistant-enabled Smart Plugs from $15 Prime shipped
- MacBook-friendly backpack w/ built-in charging port now $30 shipped (Reg. $49)
- Sony’s popular MDR-V6 Headphones are down to $59 shipped right now (Reg. $75)
- Protect your Apple Watch during outdoor activities w/ this $3 case via Amazon
- Save 20% on Honeywell’s 7-Day Programmable Touchscreen Thermostat at $40 shipped
- Amazon’s new dock turns its tablets into an Echo Show + Fire HD 10 Kids coming in July
- Add Romer-G keys to your desk w/ Logitech’s Mechanical Keyboard: $90 (Reg. $135)
- Construction Simulator 2 for iOS matching all-time low at $1 (Reg. $4)
- Sceptre’s budget-friendly 55-inch 4K UHDTV returns to all-time low at $250
- Save big during the Perry Ellis July 4th Sale w/ 40% off select dress shirts, pants, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 7 Gold $16, Rainbow Six Siege $30, more
- Eddie Bauer 4th of July promo offers 50% off sitewide w/ deals from $10: vests, t-shirts, more
- Caribou Coffee products from $10: french press, stainless steel kettle, more
- Delsey, Samsonite & more are up to 70% off during eBags 4th of July event
- Joe’s New Balance celebrates w/ up to 70% off in preparation for Independance Day
- Bring home a Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum for $230 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $650)
- K-Beauty & personal care products for as low as $6 Prime shipped in Amazon’s Gold Box
- Nordstrom’s Summer Markdowns are live with deals from $12: adidas, Tory Burch, UGG, more
- Lara Croft, Hitman & Deus Ex GO are down to $2 ea. on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Hitman Sniper for iOS now updated with new content & available for FREE
- AmazonBasics’ tool and accessory organizer falls to new low at $10.50 Prime shipped
- J.Crew Factory offers deals from $15 on shorts, shirts & swim suits during its 4th of July Sale
- Allen Edmonds knocks 40% off its best dress shoes & 30% off weekend wear
- Tillys kicks off Independence Day with an extra 50-70% off: adidas, Nike, The North Face, more
- PUMA Semi-Annual Sale has deals from $6 on shoes, shirts & accessories + free shipping
- Die Another Day … or at least grab The Ultimate James Bond Collection for $140 (Reg. $180)
