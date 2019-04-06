Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Air & mini up to $390 off, 2nd Gen. Sonos One deals, Colorware Switch 8-Bit Giveaway, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Save up to $390 on Apple’s latest iPad Air or iPad mini, create (or expand) your Sonos household with these deals on second-generation Sonos Ones, Colorware Switch 8-Bit Giveaway, more…

Nomad Base Station

If you’ve yet to pick up Apple’s latest tablets, Sprint has them up to $390 off right now. All you have to do is sign up for a 24-month plan from the cellular company, and the tablet is yours for $10 per month. This comes out to just $240 for either device and is a great option if you’re wanting cellular connectivity.

Sonos recently released its 2nd generation Sonos One smart speaker, and it’s already on sale. You can save up to $67 when bundling multiple speakers, and the deals start at $379. I have two Sonos One smart speakers on my desk (generation 1, however), and enjoy listening to tunes for 8+ hours a day through them. They sound great and work with Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and other services.

We love nostalgia around here and decided to give away a Colorware 8-Bit Nintendo Switch. This custom console is valued at $599 thanks to how intricate Colorware gets when coloring a device, as the company does more than just apply a skin. Each piece is disassembled, painted, and reassembled. Entering the giveaway is super simple, so just head over to our announcement post for more information.

New Products, Guides, more |

MSI GS75 Stealth Unboxing and First Impressions: Small gaming laptop w/ tons of power [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Top Deals |

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad gets up to $100 price drop including cellular models

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!