Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Air & mini up to $390 off, 2nd Gen. Sonos One deals, Colorware Switch 8-Bit Giveaway, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Save up to $390 on Apple’s latest iPad Air or iPad mini, create (or expand) your Sonos household with these deals on second-generation Sonos Ones, Colorware Switch 8-Bit Giveaway, more…
If you’ve yet to pick up Apple’s latest tablets, Sprint has them up to $390 off right now. All you have to do is sign up for a 24-month plan from the cellular company, and the tablet is yours for $10 per month. This comes out to just $240 for either device and is a great option if you’re wanting cellular connectivity.
Sonos recently released its 2nd generation Sonos One smart speaker, and it’s already on sale. You can save up to $67 when bundling multiple speakers, and the deals start at $379. I have two Sonos One smart speakers on my desk (generation 1, however), and enjoy listening to tunes for 8+ hours a day through them. They sound great and work with Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and other services.
We love nostalgia around here and decided to give away a Colorware 8-Bit Nintendo Switch. This custom console is valued at $599 thanks to how intricate Colorware gets when coloring a device, as the company does more than just apply a skin. Each piece is disassembled, painted, and reassembled. Entering the giveaway is super simple, so just head over to our announcement post for more information.
MSI GS75 Stealth Unboxing and First Impressions: Small gaming laptop w/ tons of power [Video]
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad gets up to $100 price drop including cellular models
- Acer’s 23.5-inch Curved Gaming Monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate at $150 (25% off), more
- Lexar’s 128GB Flash Drive has a built-in finger scanner for added security: $50 (Reg. $70)
- Bose’s SoundSport iOS Earbuds are the perfect workout companion: $49 (Reg. $100)
- Orbit’s Alexa-enabled Smart Hose Controller falls to new Amazon low at $47 (Reg. $70)
- Rockport’s End of Season Sale is back with boot deals at 40% off from $31 + free shipping
- This action camera shoots 4K footage, is waterproof to 130 feet, more for $64 (Reg. $80)
- Level up your game with this $36 HyperX Pulsefire FPS Mouse & Mousepad Combo (Reg. $50)
- Best Buy is running a 2 for $20 4K Blu-ray sale featuring top titles + more from $13
- Our epic Mac app bundle delivers eight titles for $22: Fantastical 2, PDF Expert, much more
- This topper adds 2-inches of memory foam to your queen mattress for $39.50 (30% off)
- Put a vintage-style Crystal Decanter and Cocktail Glass Set on the bar for $15 (Reg. $40)
- Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale cuts up to $175 off classics including dress shoes, more
- Guitar accessories/recording gear from $4: tuner pedal, picks, stands, cables, more
- Magazine subs from $5/yr. or less: Wired, Architectural Digest, Dwell, GQ, ESPN, more
- VUDU’s bundle sale has Star Trek: 1-10, The Godfather Trilogy, Airplane 1 & 2, more
- Save up to 67% on Game of Thrones and Image digital comics from $1 at ComiXology
- J.Crew x New Balance Spring Collection is live with eye-catching styles from $80
- Cut through wood and metal w/ Bosch’s 12V Jig Saw for $90 at Amazon (Reg. $110+)
- Epson’s Workforce AiO Printer with AirPrint falls to new all-time low at $60 shipped (Reg. $80)
- AmazonBasics’ Carry-On Backpack easily totes your MacBook & more for $51 (Reg. $75)
- Create eye-catching videos in minutes with a year of Powtoon for $140 (Orig. $190)
- Coros’ Smart Cycling Helmet has bone conduction audio: $137 (Reg. $200)
- Deodorize and disinfect over 300 sq. ft. w/ the Airthereal 7-in-1 Air Purifier: $90 (Save $40)
- Arlo security systems provide HD feeds, FREE cloud recording and more – deals from $100
- Apple HomePod drops even further following today’s official discount, deals from $249 shipped
- Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $480 off, cellular models included
- Take up to $50 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models w/ potential tax savings at purchase
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $20 bundle sale, $1 HD rentals, Disney films, more
- Head to the mysterious Valleys Between on iOS, now matching the all-time low at $2
- Pixelmator unveils brand new iPad photo app, pre-orders now 20% off for a limited time
- Discover the secrets of an ancient pyramid in the Legacy 2 puzzler for iOS at 50% off
- The Hydropuzzle mystery game for iOS is now FREE for the first time in over a year (Reg. $1+)
- Learn Spanish with MosaLingua on iOS & Android while it’s FREE (Reg. $5)
- Save up to 33% on Tile Trackers, deals from $29 on Mate, Slim and Pro
- The iDevices Outdoor HomeKit Switch hits a new Amazon all-time low at $30 (Reg. $50)
- Acer’s Chromebook 15 offers up to 12-hours of battery life for $200 (Refurb, Orig. $329+)
- Grab 4 HomeKit-enabled LIFX Mini Color Smart Bulbs for $123 (Reg. $160), more from $16
- AirPlay, Dolby Atmos, more headline Pioneer’s $250 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver ($150 off)
- Blue’s enCore 300 Condenser Mic is great for the studio and the stage: $100 shipped (50% off)
- This high-powered Alexa Bluetooth speaker hits an Amazon all-time low at $108 (Reg. $150)
- Smartphone Accessories: TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with 2.4A USB Charging Port $26, more
- Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock falls to one of its lowest prices in years at $95 (Reg. $120)
- This Dyson refurbished AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater is up to $290 off w/ free shipping
- The Radio Flyer 4-in-1 Stroll ‘N Trike is at an Amazon low of $69 right now (Reg. up to $125)
- This 16.4-foot RGB LED strip adds extra ambiance to any room for just $9 Prime shipped
- Keep your toiletries organized in this ripstop nylon Zero Grid Dopp Kit: $10 (30% off)
- DIYers unite! This RIDGID Drill/Driver combo kit includes two batteries for $119 (Reg. $150+)
- Digital Switch games from just $4: Machinarium, Furi, Outlast 2, Slayaway Camp, more
- Abercrombie cuts 25% off your entire purchase including popular denim, T-shirts & more
- Get the cinema experience at home w/ this Antique-Style Popcorn Machine: $94 (Amazon low)
- Acquire your Red Bull wings for only $1 per can with this 24-pack from Amazon (Reg. $34)
- Build world-famous skyscrapers and run the city in Project Highrise for iPad: $2 (Reg. $4)
- Razor’s Spark Ultra Kick Scooter lights up the pavement with LED wheels at $40 (33% off)
- Banana Republic spruces up your closet with 40% off sitewide, including new arrivals, from $21
- Crocs offers 20% off select styles during its Spring Favorites Sale with deals from $20
- The black stainless steel Waring Pro 14-Cup Coffee Maker drops to $30 (Reg. $75+)
- Save over 20% on AmazonBasics’ metal monitor stand at $14 Prime shipped
- AmazonBasics’ ergonomic wireless mouse is just $9
- Score any three tickets to see Shazam! for just $20 at Atom Tickets
