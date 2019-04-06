Best of 9to5Toys: iPad Air & mini up to $390 off, 2nd Gen. Sonos One deals, Colorware Switch 8-Bit Giveaway, more

- Apr. 6th 2019 10:49 am ET

0

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Save up to $390 on Apple’s latest iPad Air or iPad mini, create (or expand) your Sonos household with these deals on second-generation Sonos Ones, Colorware Switch 8-Bit Giveaway, more…

Nomad Base Station

If you’ve yet to pick up Apple’s latest tablets, Sprint has them up to $390 off right now. All you have to do is sign up for a 24-month plan from the cellular company, and the tablet is yours for $10 per month. This comes out to just $240 for either device and is a great option if you’re wanting cellular connectivity.

Sonos recently released its 2nd generation Sonos One smart speaker, and it’s already on sale. You can save up to $67 when bundling multiple speakers, and the deals start at $379. I have two Sonos One smart speakers on my desk (generation 1, however), and enjoy listening to tunes for 8+ hours a day through them. They sound great and work with Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2, and other services.

We love nostalgia around here and decided to give away a Colorware 8-Bit Nintendo Switch. This custom console is valued at $599 thanks to how intricate Colorware gets when coloring a device, as the company does more than just apply a skin. Each piece is disassembled, painted, and reassembled. Entering the giveaway is super simple, so just head over to our announcement post for more information.

GS75 Stealth gaming

MSI GS75 Stealth Unboxing and First ImpressionsSmall gaming laptop w/ tons of power [Video]

Top Deals |

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad gets up to $100 price drop including cellular models

