Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cellular from $269, Magic Trackpad 2 $99, Prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro $380 off, more

- Feb. 23rd 2019 11:04 am ET

0

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cellular models get big discounts from $269, Apple Magic Trackpad 2 hits Amazon all-time low of $99, Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro is now up to $380 off, more…

If you’ve been holding off on picking up an Apple Watch, now’s the time. You can currently get Series 3 Nike+ Cellular models from just $269, which is a great way to dive into Apple’s wearable ecosystem without spending several hundred dollars. Plus, you’ll get LTE support, which gives you phone-free notifications, Apple Music streaming, and more when you’re away from home.

The Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is bar none when it comes to touch-based interfaces for a computer. I absolutely love the trackpad on my MacBook, and when editing photos or videos, there’s nothing like using one on my desktop to scroll through timelines with ease. The Magic Trackpad 2 is at the lowest price Amazon has ever offered it for right now, dropping down to $99 shipped from its regular $129.

Many people out there are still rocking Apple’s older iPads, maybe even an iPad 2. If that’s you, the time to upgrade is now. B&H is currently offering the previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at up to $380 off regular prices starting from $699 shipped. The previous generation is still great for many regular tasks and for those who don’t want to fully convert to USB-C yet. Plus, multiple models and configurations are on sale right now, meaning you can get exactly what you’re looking for.

