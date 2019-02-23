Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cellular from $269, Magic Trackpad 2 $99, Prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro $380 off, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 3 Nike+ Cellular models get big discounts from $269, Apple Magic Trackpad 2 hits Amazon all-time low of $99, Apple’s prev-gen. 12.9-inch iPad Pro is now up to $380 off, more…
Nomad Base Station
If you’ve been holding off on picking up an Apple Watch, now’s the time. You can currently get Series 3 Nike+ Cellular models from just $269, which is a great way to dive into Apple’s wearable ecosystem without spending several hundred dollars. Plus, you’ll get LTE support, which gives you phone-free notifications, Apple Music streaming, and more when you’re away from home.
The Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is bar none when it comes to touch-based interfaces for a computer. I absolutely love the trackpad on my MacBook, and when editing photos or videos, there’s nothing like using one on my desktop to scroll through timelines with ease. The Magic Trackpad 2 is at the lowest price Amazon has ever offered it for right now, dropping down to $99 shipped from its regular $129.
Many people out there are still rocking Apple’s older iPads, maybe even an iPad 2. If that’s you, the time to upgrade is now. B&H is currently offering the previous generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at up to $380 off regular prices starting from $699 shipped. The previous generation is still great for many regular tasks and for those who don’t want to fully convert to USB-C yet. Plus, multiple models and configurations are on sale right now, meaning you can get exactly what you’re looking for.
New Products, Guides, more |
Nomad Titanium Band Review: The most comfortable link Apple Watch band I’ve worn
- Amazon Echo devices compared: Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and more
- The best accessories for any Amazon Echo device
- Just $99 gets you the new RemoBell S video doorbell w/ 3 FREE days of cloud storage
- LEGO is firing on all cylinders with the release of its newest 1,470-piece 1960’s Ford Mustang kit
- The Ricoh GR III large-sensor compact camera arrives in March for $900
- Hands-on: LEGO Forma Koi Fish makes a splash as the company’s first crowdfunded set
- Best Podcast Gear: Getting started with USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories and more
- H&M’s new home collection looks like you’ve stepped into a 5-star hotel, priced from $6
- LittleBigPlanet follow-up, ‘Dreams’, is set to get Early Access status soon
- New Xbox Game Pass titles coming this month: Batman, Alien, Tomb Raider, more
- Anker PowerWave+ Pad arrives as AirPower competitor, available now
- Replicade brings new Asteroids and Dragon’s Lair Cabinets to Toy Fair
- How to keep your smart home online & safe during a power outage
- The new Varjo VR-1 Headset features a mind-boggling 3,000 PPI ‘Human-Eye’ resolution, more
- New Super Mario Maker 2 features include Cat Suits, new characters, much more
- Organize your pantry with these helpful accessories from $7
- Nissan recycles old Leaf batteries for an upcoming Opus camping trailer
- The Pokémon Company debuts new line of Detective Pikachu attire, wall art, more at Toy Fair
- Sphero launches RVR, its first fully programmable robot that integrates with Raspberry Pi
- LeapFrog announces the RockIt Twist handheld educational gaming system for kids
- Sharp’s new RoBoHoN Robot line-up features a sedentary model
- LEGO Ideas announces Steamboat Willie and Friends sets, the two latest fan-made creations
- Apex Legends cheaters are being banned by the thousands, here’s what you need to know
- Panasonic Lumix lineup expands with 4K-enabled DC-FZ1000 II and ZS80
- LEGO Toy Fair 2019: New Star Wars + Toy Story 4 sets, hands-on w/ Hidden Side, more
- Arcade1Up expands line of retro gaming gear w/ new arcade cabinets, more at Toy Fair
- A robust spec list highlights the new 4K Fujifilm FinePix XP140 Action camera
- Beats by Dre launches new Studio3 Wireless NBA Collection, now available at Apple
- Canon announces the EOS RP mirrorless camera w/ full-frame 4K sensor at $1,299
- Corsair touts its new 12 LED Dominator Platinum RGB as the ‘fastest air-cooled production memory’
- Major new Fallout 76 features on the way in 2019: free story missions, quests, factions, more
Top Deals |
Grab three Google Home Minis for $19 each and control your smart home w/ ease: $57 (Reg. $90+)
- Start your weekend w/ a leather Apple Watch band for $5.50 via Amazon (multiple styles/sizes)
- Save up to 50% on Monoprice USB-C cables, dongles and more from $3
- This Sengled Element Classic 2-Bulb Starter Kit can be toggled w/ Alexa or Assistant: $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Upgrade your travel setup w/ Incase’s Range MacBook Backpack at $60 (Reg. up to $150)
- The SteelSeries Arcis 7 wireless headset is perfect for Apex Legendsat $90 (Refurb, Orig. $150)
- Score four Fujitsu AA rechargeable batteries for $9 shipped
- Bundle Fujifilm’s $80 Share SP-2 Smartphone Printer w/ 2 packs of film and save $40
- The addictive iBasket Pro for iOS goes FREE for first time in over a year(Reg. $3)
- Hook your iPad Pro or MacBook up to VGA w/ this $12.50 Prime shipped USB-C adapter
- Earthwise’s 18-inch Electric 2-in-1 Electric Hedge Trimmer hits new Amazon low at $28.50 (35% off)
- Keep your dog from pulling with the Amazon best-selling big dog harness from $9 Prime shipped
- Strip, cut, and crimp your own Ethernet cables & more w/ this all-in-one tool for just $9
- Amazon Prime members can grab some FREE Apex Legends skins and loot boxes today
- Get a deal on your next Airbnb trip with these discounted gift cards + more at up to 20% off
- VUDU $5 Weekend Sale: Man of Steel 4K, Pacific Rim, The Accountant, The Legend of Tarzan, more
- Get ready for spring projects w/ Milwaukee’s M18 5-Tool Kit for $279 shipped (save $70)
- Magazine subs from just over $4/yr: Wired, GQ, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, many more
- ‘Special Circumstances’ by New York Times best-selling author Sheldon Siegel is now a FREE eBook
- Assemble LEGO City, Harry Potter, Star Wars sets and more at up to 33% off with deals from $10
- DSW’s Save More Event cuts up to $60 off your order: Cole Haan, Sperry, TOMS, more
- Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara intros new line for women at Walmart all priced under $40
- Capture 4K underwater w/ this budget-friendly action camera kit for $68 shipped (20% off)
- Here’s a 2-pack of Rocketbook Reusable Smart Notebooks w/ 5 FriXion Pens at $45 (Reg. $60)
- Timberland boots, sneakers & more at up to 50% off from Hautelook, this weekend only
- The blade-less Dyson Pedestal Fan nearly reaches its all-time low: $152 (Refurb, Orig. $450)
- ComiXology takes up to 67% off Iron Man, Doctor Stange and other Marvel comics from $1, more
- Sleep better at night w/ GUNNAR Optiks gaming & computer blue light filter glasses: $46 (Reg. $70+)
- Columbia has jackets, vests, boots & more from $20 during its Web Specials Event
- iTunes launches Oscars movie sale w/ $20 bundles, 4K from $5, $1 rentals, more
- Score deals on Anker Qi chargers, auto gear, wireless headphones and more from $11 at Amazon
- The iOS adventure game Paul Pixel is now matching its all-time low at just $1 (Reg. $2)
- Get Parallels and $550 worth of apps from $50: 1Password, PDF Expert, Toolbox, many more
- The latest BundleHunt Mac App bundle starts at $5 with your choice of 45 titles
- NOTE’d for iOS is now FREE for the first time in years (Reg. $2)
- Eradicate crime across the megacity of Edenbyrg in JYDGE for iOS: $3 (Reg. $9)
- Tote your AirPods in Elago’s Hang Case w/ carabiner for $8 Prime shipped
- iOttie’s popular Easy One Touch Mini Smartphone Car Mounts are all on sale for $13 (Reg. $20)
- Add two TP-Link Smart Plugs to your smart home for $30 shipped (Reg. $45)
- HP’s $60 Envy 5055 AiO Printer w/ AirPrint has your back through tax season (Reg. $105)
- Suaoki’s 150Wh Power Station covers all of your energy needs at $94.50 (25% off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Nomad Genuine Leather Folio iPhone X/S Wallet Cases $20, more
- Give your computer a boost w/ Samsung’s 500GB 860 EVO SSD at $69 (Reg. $85)
- LG’s 21.5-inch 1080p Monitor can be yours for a low of $70 (save $30+), 27-inch for $113
- Bring home a 49-inch 4K HDR Hisense Smart UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI ports for $220 (Reg. $300)
- This 1500A car jump starter also has USB-C, more for $63 (Reg. $80+)
- PowerA Collector Nintendo Pin Sets from $7.50: Super Mario Heroes, Legend of Zelda, more
- Roborock’s Smart Robotic Vacuum takes care of spring cleaning at $247.50 (Reg. $330)
- GameStop now offers up to $300 in store credit with PS4/Pro, Switch and Xbox One trade-ins
- Add a standing desk to your office w/ UPDESK Home at its lowest price ever: $520 (Reg. $595)
- Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle drops to $200 (Reg. $300) + up to $170 off Xbox One X, more
- Jockey Annual Winter Sale takes up to 75% off select styles of underwear & more
- Put a brand new CHEFMAN 4-Slice Toaster Oven on your countertop for $20 (Reg. $39)
- UGG discounts hundreds of winter boots, apparel, accessories & more from $9
- Liven up get-togethers with the Googly Eyes Drawing Game for $9 (Reg. up to $20)
- Express is currently marking down prices to $15 during its Between Seasons Sale
- Allen Edmonds Factory Seconds Event offers up to 60% off dress shoes, boots, more
- Create eye-catching videos with CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro, now $79 (Orig. $179)
- Never worry about hot pots again w/ this 4-pack of silicone grips & trivets for $9 Prime shipped
- 9to5Toys Daily: February 22, 2019
Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!