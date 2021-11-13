Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Wish List Event, Home Depot RYOBI sale, Google Nest Hub Max $179, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Wish List Event, Home Depot RYOBI sale, Google Nest Hub Max $179, and much more…
Sure, Black Friday is still around two weeks away, many retailers are already starting to usher in some of this year’s best savings ahead of time. Best Buy launched its Wish List Event yesterday, delivering some fantastic discounts across a wide range of categories. These deals will only last through the weekend, so you’ll want to act fast to save the most here.
Those who are interested in DIY and woodworking love Black Friday as it makes expensive tools slightly less painful to purchase. If you fall into this category, then we recommend checking out Home Depot’s latest sale on RYOBI combo kits. Up to $150 in savings is available here, with various sized bundles available. I personally use RYOBI power tools on almost every woodworking project I complete and love the durability, versatility, and affordability that they offer.
Further enjoy some early Black Friday savings now that Google’s Nest Hub Max is on sale for its holiday price a few weeks early. Normally $229, it’s down to $179 right now which marks what we’re expecting to see it drop to over Black Friday. The benefit here is that you can beat the holiday rush and upgrade your smart home at the same time.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Forza Horizon 5 kit unboxing with limited edition controller [Video]
- Tested: Logitech Pop keyboard packs delightfully retro looks and novel functionality to match
- Battlefield 2042 gameplay first impressions from press review event [Video]
- Review: SimpliSafe Outdoor Cam packs an impressive 140-degree FOV with added baggage
- Tested: Twelve South brings MagSafe to its best-in-class iPhone 13 BookBook case
- Tested: OtterBox’s iPhone 13 antimicrobial case with removable PopSocket grip
- TP-Link Archer GX90 Wi-Fi 6 Router review: a gaming-focused upgrade for your wireless setup
- Tested: Anker’s new MagSafe power bank gets even better with a built-in stand
New Products, Guides, more |
Battlefield 2042 now available to play in early access ahead of launch next week
- JVC’s new Ultralight Gaming Headset weighs 7 ounces with wired and wireless models available
- GUCCI just teamed up with Xbox for a wild $10K limited edition custom Series X release
- Xbox Design Lab now offers metallic finishes and rubber grips for your custom Xbox controller
- Go score a launch discount on Pokémon’s new Sword & Shield Fusion Strike Booster Box
- Latest Sceptre Nebula QHD monitor has 34″ UltraWide design with USB-C and 165Hz refresh rate
- Learn the old languages of Elvish or Dwarvish with Drop’s latest Lord of the Rings keycap sets
- Anker’s new magnetic ring accessory brings MagSafe to any iPhone 13 case
- Target now offers Lovevery Montessori toys that are perfect for holiday gifting
- Acer Nitro XZ6 UltraWide monitor launches with 200Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, and more
- Oprah’s Favorite Things list offers over 110 items, starting at $12 Prime shipped
- All-new Spigen OneTap Ring brings MagSafe compatibility to most cases, more
- Wyze Cam Floodlight launches with 2,600-lumen brightness, bundled Cam v3, more at $100
- eBay refreshes Refurbished program with condition grades, adds Apple gear and more
- Lacoste partners with Peanuts for an exclusive family collection
- Caudabe launches new wireless charging leather AirPods Pro case at $29 (18% off)
- Logitech’s latest keyboard lives up to its Pop name with three eye-catching designs
- Shure launches AONIC FREE, the company’s first take on true wireless earphones
- ZHIYUN’s latest CRANE M3 gimbal features a built-in 800-lumen LED light, more
Black Friday 2021 |
Comment: Price guarantees make now the best time to lock in Black Friday 2021 discounts
- Walmart Black Friday ad 2021: AirPods Pro $159, in-stock PS5, Apple Watch Series 3 $109, more
- Macy’s early access $10 Black Friday kitchen sale now live: Foreman grills, waffle makers, more
- Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday ad: Up to $1,000 in savings, $5 apparel, more
- Meijer Black Friday 2021 ad: Beats Studio Buds, weeklong savings, more
- Monoprice launches early Black Friday sale with UltraWide monitors, standing desks, more
- Microsoft Store Black Friday ad 2021: Surface Go 2, Xbox games, Game Pass, Turtle Beach, more
- Staples Black Friday ad 2021: Apple Watch SE $50 off, AirPods Pro $179, more
- Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad: Console bundle, game deals, Ring Fit, more
- Make the most of Black Friday 2021 by signing up for these membership programs
- Lenovo Black Friday ad 2021: MX Master 2S $40, gaming laptops, smart home, more
- Kohl’s Black Friday ad 2021: Tech deals, cash back bonuses, and more
- Walmart’s 2021 Toy Book highlights top gifts and early deals
- Dell Black Friday ad 2021: Deals starting now on laptops, desktops, and more
- Macy’s Black Friday ad 2021: store hours, deals on Instant Pots, and more
- Newegg details Black November 2021 plans with multiple sales throughout the month
- Costco Black Friday Ad 2021 unveiled: Deals start Nov. 1, Apple sale Thanksgiving day, more
- Amazon’s annual holiday gift guides arrive ahead of Black Friday 2021
- Best Buy’s Early Deals Event discounts Apple MagSafe accessory bundles and much more
- Amazon’s Launchpad gift guide showcases some of 2021’s best new products
- Amazon’s (RED) 2021 gift guide is packed with recommendations that give back
- Amazon’s 2021 Beauty Gift Guide: Urban Decay, Revlon, Olaplex, more
- Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection ensures you get the best deal of the year
- adidas Holiday Gift Guide 2021 offers stocking stuffers, best-selling shoes, more from $22
- Amazon’s electronics gift guide details 2021’s hottest tech: Beats, DJI, Oculus, more
- Amazon’s Holiday Fashion Gift Guide debuts hundreds of ideas: Carhartt, adidas, more
- Amazon goes old school with printed toy book filled with 2021’s top gift recommendations
- Walmart’s Black Friday sales kick off on November 3 with ‘Deals for Days’ event
- LEGO Black Friday VIP Weekend 2021 sale announced ahead of November
- Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with price guarantee: HomePod mini bundles, TVs, more
- Best Buy announces Black Friday kicks off November 19, early deals go live next week
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO officially unveils new 6,785-piece UCS AT-AT ahead of Black Friday launch
- LEGO officially announces Luke’s Lightsaber set, confirms as gift with purchase for AT-AT
- Save 20% or more on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star Wars, Creator, more from $6 [Update]
- LEGO’s second round of BrickLink Designer Program sets are now available for pre-order
- LEGO’s 2021 Super Mario sets are on sale for the first time: Luigi Starter Course $48, more
- LEGO unveils new 317-piece Santa’s Front Yard set as upcoming gift with purchase
- LEGO’s upcoming Super Mario 2022 sets feature new locales, enemies, more [Update]
- LEGO’s 1,900-piece Marvel Benatar Guardians’ Ship drops to new low of $130 (Save $20), more
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees holiday-worthy discounts at $150 off
- Apple heads into the weekend with $5 Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd movie sale, more
- Apple discounts HBO series in latest sale: GoT, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Silicon Valley, more
- Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger is a little more affordable at new low of $90 (Save $39)
- Apple’s original MagSafe Leather Wallet for iPhone 13 now down to $44 (Reg. $59)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe case return to low of $190 (Reg. $249)
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now down to $243 (New low, save $106)
- Apple’s latest movie sale discounts iconic duo flicks to $8, plus this week’s $1 rental
- Apple Pencil 2 falls to second-best price yet of $100 (Save $29), original model at $80
Top Deals |
Herman Miller’s annual Black Friday sale now live with 15% off iconic designs
- TP-Link’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled smart home gear drops to new Amazon lows from $10
- VIZIO’s new MQ6 Smart 4K AirPlay 2 TVs with HDMI 2.1 on sale for first time from $449
- Gerber Ultimate Survival Knife with integrated sharpener and firestarter now $37, more
- Amazon offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses
- WD’s PS5-ready Black SN850 NVMe SSDs with 7,000MB/s speeds now on sale from $95
- This Smith & Wesson throwing axe set is hours of fun for $40 shipped (Save 20%), more from $9
- Our exclusive offers take up to $250 off Garmin’s latest smartwatches, more from $119
- Score two Google Nest Mini smart speakers for just $39 ($98 value)
- Stop using lighter fluid with Zippo’s official arc lighter insert at $13.50 (Amazon low)
- Moment launches annual holiday sale with smartphone lenses, photography gear, more
- Dyson’s high-end Outsize Absolute+ cordless vacuum with unique laser light at low of $150 off
- Monoprice launches early Black Friday sale with UltraWide monitors, standing desks, more
- Our exclusive discounts take up to $240 off Jackery Explorer portable power stations
- Score Razer’s new Book 13 gaming laptop while it’s at the all-time low of $401 off
- Anker’s new 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand hits $36, more in latest sale from $13
