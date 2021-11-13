Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Wish List Event, Home Depot RYOBI sale, Google Nest Hub Max $179, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Wish List Event, Home Depot RYOBI sale, Google Nest Hub Max $179, and much more…

Sure, Black Friday is still around two weeks away, many retailers are already starting to usher in some of this year’s best savings ahead of time. Best Buy launched its Wish List Event yesterday, delivering some fantastic discounts across a wide range of categories. These deals will only last through the weekend, so you’ll want to act fast to save the most here.

Those who are interested in DIY and woodworking love Black Friday as it makes expensive tools slightly less painful to purchase. If you fall into this category, then we recommend checking out Home Depot’s latest sale on RYOBI combo kits. Up to $150 in savings is available here, with various sized bundles available. I personally use RYOBI power tools on almost every woodworking project I complete and love the durability, versatility, and affordability that they offer.

Further enjoy some early Black Friday savings now that Google’s Nest Hub Max is on sale for its holiday price a few weeks early. Normally $229, it’s down to $179 right now which marks what we’re expecting to see it drop to over Black Friday. The benefit here is that you can beat the holiday rush and upgrade your smart home at the same time.

