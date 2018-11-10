Best of 9to5Toys: Sam’s Club one-day event, Best Buy early Black Friday, Anker USB-C discounts, more
In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Sam’s Club one-day event is here, Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale begins, Anker USB-C accessory discounts for iPad, more…
Nomad Base Station
Every year around this time Sam’s Club does a one-day event for its members. This year, discounts can be had on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad Pro, UHDTVs, and more. Other notable mentions include iTunes gift cards at great prices, Xbox One S 1TB two-game bundles for $299, and the Dyson Ball Vacuum for $200.
Best Buy is also cashing in on early discounts with its early Black Friday event. There are hundreds of items on sale, with deals on Apple gear, home theater essentials, Ring video doorbells and more. Plus, save big on Philips Hue and the Lenovo Smart Display. Be sure to swing by our landing page for more information.
One of the best things about Apple’s latest iPad Pro is USB-C. Anker has you covered with new accessories. From USB-C hubs to chargers on sale from $8 at Amazon. I love Anker products and probably own way too many (if that’s possible). But, they’re great quality and provide fantastic function at prices that won’t break the bank.
New Products, Guides, more |
Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15
- Apple and Amazon make global deal to directly sell more products,including iPhone, iPad, more
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle features exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Arlo Audio Doorbell undercuts the competition with its low cost and wireless design
- Review: Marshall Wooburn II Bluetooth Speaker shines with vintage styling + booming sound
- Fossil’s Gift Guide gets you in the holiday spirit with smartwatches, leather goods, more
- Sony quietly revises PS4 Pro, releases new model with reduced fan noise
- NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers are here w/ 6GB/s wireless speeds, 5GB/s Ethernet, more
- Oprah’s Favorite Things Guide is back and better than ever, with gifts ideas for any budget
- Schlage’s new Connect Smart Deadbolt joins Kwikset and Yale with support for Amazon Key
- This new wireless GameCube controller adapter for Nintendo Switch is only $20
- Target REDCard holders get first dibs on Black Friday specials one day early
- Metroid and two other NES titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online later this month
- Nostalgia comes to the Nintendo Switch with SEGA Genesis Classics, launching December 7th
- Huawei’s new MateBook 13 will give the MacBook Air a run for its money
- Yongnuo’s upcoming camera has a 5-inch display, supports Canon lenses, and runs Android
- Sotheby’s Space Exploration Auction lets you bring home a piece of the moon
- The Williams Sonoma Gift Guide has ideas for every cook & baker on your list from $40
- Barnes & Noble announces NOOK 10.1″, the largest display it has ever made
- Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong mobile games could be on the way
- Amazon releases printed toy catalog full of best-selling gifts to fill the void left by Toys R Us
- Our favorite new cookbooks that’ll be perfect for your Thanksgiving recipes
- LEGO debuts Harry Potter Alley kit, here’s how to add it to your collection for free
- Could YouTube finally be coming to the Nintendo Switch?
- Amazon Day will let you choose when you’d like all of your packages delivered
- Nintendo recommits to the 3DS, announces that the handheld console isn’t going anywhere
- Walmart Toy Guide arrives with a look at this year’s most anticipated gifts
- Start the Christmas countdown with a beauty advent calendar that will have you glowing
Black Friday 2018 |
Amazon Black Friday deals revealed: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, more discounted before Thanksgiving
- Best Buy Black Friday ad delivers this year’s top Apple deals, gaming consoles, doorbusters, more
- Walmart Black Friday ad: up to $400 gift card w/ iPhone or Android, 4K TVs, Xbox/PS4, much more
- Meijer Black Friday ad: up to $125 off iPad Pro & Apple Watch, Echo deals, more
- Staples Black Friday ad: Google Home Hub $99, new Chromecast $25, Echo Dot $24, more
- Old Navy Black Friday ad: 50% off sitewide, cardholder benefits, $1 socks, more
- HP Black Friday ad: Doorbusters, discounted laptops, gaming desktops, more
- Amazon announces FREE shipping for all this holiday season starting today
- Amazon kicks off Countdown to Black Friday 2018 w/ Prime exclusives, more
- Petco Black Friday ad: discounted toys, perks for rewards members, more
- Big Lots Black Friday Ad: 1-day sale on Thanksgiving, doorbusters, more
- Macy’s Black Friday ad: Apple Watch Series 3 $199, Dyson, Instant Pot, more
- The Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide has something for everyone from $30
- GameStop 2018 Holiday Gift Guide filled w/ Super Smash accessories, merch, more
- Belk Black Friday ad: Google Home Hub $99, Nest Learning Thermostat $180, more
- BJ’s Black Friday Ad: 9.7-inch iPad 128GB $350, Echo Dot $20, Xbox One, more
- eBay First Minute Deals start November with 11 days of Black Friday offers
- Dell Small Business 2018 Black Friday Ad: Bose QC 35 II $299, doorbusters, more
- Macy’s Gift Guide can satisfy all budgets and tastes, with ideas from under $25
- The 9to5Toys Guide to Black Friday Free Shipping
- Xbox Black Friday 2018: early Xbox Live deals, console bundles, more
- Whole Foods Black Friday 2018: Prime member perks, Thanksgiving hours, more
- AT&T Black Friday 2018: Free express shipping, discounted smartphones, more
- Staples Black Friday 2018: Rewards perks, 110% price match, online discounts, more
- B&H Black Friday 2018: free expedited shipping, deals on high-end gear, more
- eBay Black Friday 2018: 110% price match guarantee, free shipping, more
- Best Buy Black Friday 2018: My Best Buy rewards, Thanksgiving hours, doorbusters, more
- Amazon Black Friday 2018: deals, Prime memberships, Alexa-only offers, more
- Walmart Black Friday 2018: Doorbusters, in-store savings, hours, more
- Target Black Friday 2018: REDcard benefits, Thanksgiving hours, free shipping, more
- Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2018: Rewards discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Target Toy Book 2018 has arrived: LEGO, Nerf, 25% off coupons, much more [Gallery]
- PlayStation Black Friday 2018: early PS Plus deals, official price drops, more
- Barnes & Noble Black Friday 2018: Membership perks, toys & games, NOOK, more
- Rakuten Black Friday 2018: early deals, sitewide coupons, free shipping, more
- West Elm Black Friday 2018: Key Holder reward discounts, shipping info, more
- BuyDig Black Friday 2018: free shipping, huge TV deals, early price matching, more
- Monoprice’s Black Friday Mini Sale discounts monitors, speakers and more
- Guitar Center Black Friday 2018: early iOS/Mac gear deals, shipping, more
- Kohl’s Black Friday Toy Guide is here w/ LEGO, FAO Schwarz, Hot Wheels, more
- GameStop Black Friday 2018: early deals, free shipping, gift cards, more
- LEGO 2018 Holiday Book: get a first look at exclusive sets, promos and more
- Home Depot Black Friday 2018: free shipping, online sales, more
- Amazon Top 100 Toys List arrives with this year’s hottest gifts
- Gap, Old Navy & Banana Republic Black Friday: rewards perks, sitewide discounts, more
- Kohl’s Black Friday 2018: Kohl’s Cash, coupons, Thanksgiving doorbusters, more
- Macy’s Black Friday 2018: Weekend-long doorbusters, exclusive app savings, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday 2018: Member-only discounts, free shipping, hours, more
- Nintendo Black Friday 2018: limited edition hardware releases, digital deals, more
- Best gifts under $100 in the 2018 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- LEGO’s 2018 Christmas Catalog is packed with the year’s latest and greatest sets
Top Deals |
Honeywell’s Lyric T5 Plus HomeKit Thermostat sports Siri control for $123.50(Amazon low)
- TP-Link HS110 Smart Plug feature Alexa control + energy monitoring: get two for $23 (Reg. $40)
- This 960GB PNY 2.5-inch SSD will speed up your Mac or PC for $130 ($30 off)
- JOBY’s GripTight GorillaPod Tablet Stand falls to new Amazon low at $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Record 4K aerials with DJI’s Mavic Pro Drone for $600 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $999)
- Pioneer’s 7.2-Ch. Dolby Atmos AirPlay-enabled A/V Receiver falls to $230 (Reg. up to $400)
- JBL Bluetooth Speaker + LED Light Bulb = Stocking Stuffer Supreme: $16 (Reg. $25)
- Blanket your home with Wi-Fi for the holidays: Tenda Nova MW6 3-pack for $128 (Reg. $170)
- Give Xbox Game Pass a try for a month at just $1 right now (Reg. $10), more
- Boots and apparel by Sperry, The North Face & more from $45 at Steep & Cheap
- Any 3 magazines for $12: Wired, Bon Appetit, Women’s Health, Pop Science, ESPN, GQ, more
- Stanley’s Electric Pressure Washer will help keep your car spotless: $135 shipped ($30+ off)
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family with matching pajamas from $10
- Sony’s 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers fall to lowest price this year at $73 shipped (Reg. $150)
- Neato Botvac D6 Laser Guided Vacuum gets first price drop to $571 ($160 off), more from $248
- Express gets you ready for the holidays with 40% off sitewide: Sweaters, flannels, more
- Narrative-driven tactical RPG Planescape Torment back to all-time low at $2 on iOS (Reg. $10)
- Score select Ray-Ban sunglasses for fall from $81 during Hautelook’s Flash Event
- High Sierra Powerglide Wheeled Laptop Backpack now at Amazon low of $39 ($25 off)
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- These cozy men’s slippers will keep feet nice and warm for only $8 shipped
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- For just $10 you can add this RGB LED light strip to any space inside (or outside) of your home
- This Game Console photo book is the perfect gift for gamers at $16 shipped (Reg. $25)
- See The Grinch or any other movie for $5 off through Fandango & Google Pay
- Nyko’s $12 Charge Block Promakes powering your Switch Pro Controller easy (25% off)
- Acer’s Predator Helios 300 has a 6-core i7, 144Hz screen & CoD BO4 at $999 (Save $200), more
- Cuisipro’s highly-rated Boxed Grater makes cutting cheese and veggies a cinch: $16.50 (Reg. $35)
- Vera Bradley’s Travel Sale features MacBook bags, luggage, accessories & more from $36
- Go oil-less with these air fryers from $30 shipped: Chefman 3.5L or Dash 1.2L (Reg. up to $60)
- Apple Watch sport bands + case in a variety of colors from $4 shipped via Amazon
- Logitech’s Multi-Device Keyboard returns to Amazon low at $45 (25% off), more from $65
- Latest Mac Mini already discounted at Mac Mall, from $764 shipped (Tax select states only)
- Apple’s new MacBook Air gets first discount, iPad Pro $50 off (Tax only in select states)
- Black Friday pricing on Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad 128GB arrives at Costco early
- Apple’s new iPad Pro already discounted by $50 for students
- Apple begins selling 2018 certified refurbished MacBook Pros, deals from $1,529
- Apple Watch Series 3 bundled w/ official Apple band from $259 shipped (38/42mm, GPS or Cell)
- This week’s best iTunes movie deals: $8 Essentials sale, 4K from $5, Tomb Raider $1, more
- Anker’s top-rated Lightning and USB-C cables on sale this week, more from $7
- Space Marshals 2 and its sci-fi wild west action drop to $2 on iOS (Reg. $5)
- BundleHunt Holiday Mac App bundles start at $5 with over 45 apps and utilities
- Rebuild humanity in Civilization Beyond Earth from just $10 on Mac (Reg. $40)
- The highly-rated iOS Don’t Starve games get rare price drops today from $1 (Reg. $5)
- Rayman Jungle & Fiesta Run for iOS at lowest prices in years, now $1 ea. (Reg. $3)
- SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive easily backups your iPhone, more: $32 (Reg. $45)
- Marshall’s Woburn II Bluetooth Speaker includes an Echo Input at new low: $400 ($535 value)
- LG’s 4.1-Ch. Bluetooth Sound Bar has built-in Chromecast functionality at $280 (Reg. $500)
- Garmin’s fenix 5S Multi-Sport GPS Smart Watch drops to new low at Amazon: $400 (Reg. $550)
- Smartphone Accessories: iClever 8000mAh Portable Solar Battery Charger $30, more
- Foscam’s R2 Security Camera has pan/tilt/zoom features at $56 shipped (All-time low)
- Best Buy’s Early Black Friday sale has HDTVs from $90, UHDTVs from $280, more
- Learn how to play on a proper Yamaha 88-Key Weighted Digital Piano while it’s $100+ off
- Add the top-rated sci-fi thriller Pines to your Kindle eBook library for FREE (Reg. $10+)
- Nordstrom’s Fall Sale offers many top brands at up to 40% off: TUMI, Barbour, UGG, more
- Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale cuts an extra 25% off Nike, Sperry, The North Face, more
- Brave the Wasteland in Fallout the Board Game at its Amazon low of $40 (Reg. up to $60)
- Ralph Lauren’s Mid-Season Event features an extra 30% off and free sitewide shipping
- Logitech’s K480 multi-device Bluetooth keyboard works w/ iOS & more for $20 (Reg. $30)
- Score off-season savings on the best-selling Outland Gas Fire Pit Table: $430 (Reg. $550)
- Amazon’s Gold Box is filled with Magformers toys from $14 shipped
- Organize your life w/ a 6-pack of 3-drawer Sterilite units for $19.50 (Reg. $35)
- Enjoy nugget ice at home w/ this countertop ice maker at $448 shipped ($100 off)
- Illuminate your patio w/ 48-Ft. of AmazonBasics Weatherproof String Lights: $25 (Reg. $45)
