Best of 9to5Toys: Sam’s Club one-day event, Best Buy early Black Friday, Anker USB-C discounts, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Sam’s Club one-day event is here, Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale begins, Anker USB-C accessory discounts for iPad, more…

Nomad Base Station

Every year around this time Sam’s Club does a one-day event for its members. This year, discounts can be had on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad Pro, UHDTVs, and more. Other notable mentions include iTunes gift cards at great prices, Xbox One S 1TB two-game bundles for $299, and the Dyson Ball Vacuum for $200.

Best Buy is also cashing in on early discounts with its early Black Friday event. There are hundreds of items on sale, with deals on Apple gear, home theater essentials, Ring video doorbells and more. Plus, save big on Philips Hue and the Lenovo Smart Display. Be sure to swing by our landing page for more information.

One of the best things about Apple’s latest iPad Pro is USB-C. Anker has you covered with new accessories. From USB-C hubs to chargers on sale from $8 at Amazon. I love Anker products and probably own way too many (if that’s possible). But, they’re great quality and provide fantastic function at prices that won’t break the bank.

New Products, Guides, more |

Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15

Black Friday 2018 |

Amazon Black Friday deals revealed: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, more discounted before Thanksgiving

Top Deals |

Honeywell’s Lyric T5 Plus HomeKit Thermostat sports Siri control for $123.50(Amazon low)

Be sure to follow us on Twitter @9to5Toys and like our Facebook page for all of the week’s best deals, news and more!