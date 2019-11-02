Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, AirPods Pro hit new low, latest iPad Pro up to $719 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads begin to leak, AirPods Pro hit new all-time low, Apple’s latest iPad Pro 12.9-inch is up to $719 off, more…

Well, it’s officially November, and with that comes the inevitable Black Friday ad leaks. This year is no exception, as we’ve already got our hands on Costco and Kohl’s Black Friday ads quite a bit early. Not only that, but other retailers are even getting in on the discounts almost a month prior to the shopping holiday by releasing official information. Find out everything about Black Friday 2019 in our handy guide.

Apple’s AirPods Pro just came out this past Monday and are already on sale. Costco is offering them at $235 for its members, which is around $15 off its regular going rate. Having just picked a pair up for myself yesterday, I can vouch for the active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and audio quality.

You can currently get Apple’s latest iPad Pro 12.9-inch for up to $719 off in refurbished condition. All storage capacities are available here and the pricing starts at just $700 Prime shipped, offering you a much more budget-friendly way to get into Apple’s high-powered iPad Pro ecosystem.

Marshall Major III Voice Review: Rock on for 60-hrs. with Google Assistant [Video]

Amazon starts countdown to Black Friday with rotating deals, weekend promos, more

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

