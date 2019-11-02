Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads, AirPods Pro hit new low, latest iPad Pro up to $719 off, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Black Friday ads begin to leak, AirPods Pro hit new all-time low, Apple’s latest iPad Pro 12.9-inch is up to $719 off, more…
Nomad Base Station
Well, it’s officially November, and with that comes the inevitable Black Friday ad leaks. This year is no exception, as we’ve already got our hands on Costco and Kohl’s Black Friday ads quite a bit early. Not only that, but other retailers are even getting in on the discounts almost a month prior to the shopping holiday by releasing official information. Find out everything about Black Friday 2019 in our handy guide.
Apple’s AirPods Pro just came out this past Monday and are already on sale. Costco is offering them at $235 for its members, which is around $15 off its regular going rate. Having just picked a pair up for myself yesterday, I can vouch for the active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and audio quality.
You can currently get Apple’s latest iPad Pro 12.9-inch for up to $719 off in refurbished condition. All storage capacities are available here and the pricing starts at just $700 Prime shipped, offering you a much more budget-friendly way to get into Apple’s high-powered iPad Pro ecosystem.
New Products, Guides, more |
Marshall Major III Voice Review: Rock on for 60-hrs. with Google Assistant [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Save at Amazon and more on Black Friday with Prime Rewards, Visa, and Discover
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 First Impressions: Satisfying gameplay and gorgeous graphics
- What to look for when shopping for home theater gear: HDR explained
- LEGO unveils a unique new wooden minifigure as its latest collectors item
- The X-Files come to life as one of our favorite LEGO Ideas creation in October
- Save on a massive collection of iOS games and apps now on sale for Halloween
- Ubiquiti debuts new UniFi Switch 2nd Gen with display, better airflow, more
- BentoStack PowerHub packs a Qi battery + USB-C hub for ultimate portability
- Fluance Fi20 Review: Beautifully designed 360° Bluetooth speaker [Video]
- Amazon Fresh is now free with Prime, bolstering the grocery delivery space
- Xbox All Access hits Amazon + includes early upgrade to Project Scarlett
Black Friday 2019 |
Amazon starts countdown to Black Friday with rotating deals, weekend promos, more
- What stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day? A list of confirmed retailers…
- Amazon’s active lifestyle gift guide streamlines shopping with price targeting
- Amazon’s fashion gift guide features over 100 items from Levi’s, adidas, more
- Amazon Home Holiday Guide details 2019’s hottest items for around the house
- Amazon holiday electronics gift guide details this year’s hottest tech
- Amazon’s Holiday Toy List offers an in-depth look at this year’s must-haves
- GameStop Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Link’s Awakening gear, loads of merch, more
- Microsoft Black Friday Sneak Peek Ad 2019: Surface, Samsung Galaxy gear, more
- Microsoft unveils Xbox Black Friday 2019 schedule, early access details, more
- Walmart’s toy catalog showcases top holiday gifts, virtual experiences, more
- Kohl’s 2019 Toy Book: Holiday coupons, extra Kohl’s cash, gift ideas, more
- Belk Black Friday Ad 2019: Echo Dot $22, PS4 bundles, home goods, toys, more
- Dell Black Friday Ad 2019: Google Nest deals from $19, PCs, consoles, more
- Lenovo Black Friday Ad 2019: $99 laptops, $40 Assistant-enabled Smart Clock, more
- eBay gets head start on Black Friday with weekly deals and new Holiday Outlet
- Black Friday Free Shipping: Where to score free delivery this year
- T-Mobile Black Friday 2019: iPhone 11, Pixel 4, and Apple Watch deals, more
- Verizon Black Friday 2019: Pixel 4, iPhone 11, smart home discounts, and more
- AT&T Black Friday 2019: Apple gear, Samsung sales, smart home discounts, more
- Cole Haan Black Friday 2019: Hundreds of doorbusters, sitewide discounts, more
- PlayStation Black Friday 2019: Holiday console bundles, massive PSN sale, more
- Adorama Black Friday 2019: Notable camera discounts, pro audio, drones, more
- Microsoft Black Friday 2019: Surface, Kano coding kits, Mixed Reality, more
- Xbox Black Friday 2019: Early access, hundreds of game deals, much more
- Barnes & Noble Black Friday 2019: Steep discounts on toys, games, NOOK, more
- West Elm Black Friday 2019: Tiered sitewide discounts, store hours, more
- B&H Black Friday 2019: Free expedited delivery, pro-grade gear discounts, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday 2019: Free shipping, 1-day sale, Apple discounts, more
- Whole Foods Black Friday 2019: Extra Prime savings, $10 off coupons, more
- GAP, Old Navy, + Banana Republic Black Friday 2019: Huge discounts sitewide, more
- Nintendo Black Friday 2019: Special edition hardware, eShop deals, more
- BuyDig Black Friday 2019: Competitive camera and tech deals, coupons, more
- eBay Black Friday 2019: 110% price match guarantee, promo codes, more
- Nordstrom Rack Black Friday 2019: Clearance blowout, expedited shipping, more
- Kohl’s Black Friday 2019: Kohl’s Cash, huge doorbusters, shipping info, more
- Walmart Black Friday 2019: Free next day delivery, enticing doorbusters, more
- Amazon Black Friday 2019: Deals starting November 1st, Prime-only offers, more
- Rakuten Black Friday 2019: Sitewide discounts, aggressive tech pricing, more
- Best Buy Black Friday 2019: Doorbusters galore, free shipping, much more
- GameStop Black Friday 2019: Early deals, big-time gift card offers, much more
- Target Black Friday 2019: Huge doorbusters, Target Circle, free shipping, more
- True Value Black Friday 2019 Ad: Holiday decor, DEWALT, pet supplies, more
- Black Friday Home Goods: We predict 2019’s Instant Pot, Anova deals, and more
- Black Friday PC Gaming: We predict deals on Razer, Microsoft, and more
- LEGO Black Friday: We predict this year’s exclusive releases, promotions, and deals
- Amazon Black Friday: We predict this year’s Echo, Kindle, and Fire TV deals
- Black Friday Gaming: We predict this year’s Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft deals
- Smart Home Black Friday: We predict this year’s lighting, camera, and lock deals
- Google Black Friday: We predict this year’s Pixel, Nest, and Assistant speaker deals
- Apple Black Friday: We predict this year’s Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch deals
Top Deals |
Best Buy’s new Apple event discounts MacBook Pro, iPhone 11 cases from $28, more
- Amazon takes up to $299 off various 11-inch iPad Pro models, including LTE
- Official Apple Watch bands hit new Amazon all-time lows from $22.50
- The Office Complete Series is $30 (Reg. $60), movies from $5 in latest Apple sale
- Apple’s HomePod is down to $229 shipped for a limited time
- Anker’s Halloween sale delivers deals on the latest tech, accessories, more from $16
- Apple’s annual Halloween movie sale starts at $5, plus new $1 rentals, more
- Buy 2 games at Amazon and get 1 FREE: Outer Worlds, COD, Mario Maker 2, more
- Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular models from $199, GPS deals start at $189
- Save the AirPods Pro cash and go with Anker’s Liberty Air for $52 (Reg. $79)
- Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event offers up to 50% off boots, dress shoes, more
- Nintendo eShop deals from $2: Guacamelee!, Torchlight II, Devil May Cry, more
- elago’s vintage-inspired Apple Watch dock is 30% off at $9 via Amazon
- Apple’s official AirPods Wireless Charging Case hits Amazon low at $65
- RCA’s 43-inch UHDTV is $160 or grab TCL’s 75-inch 4K HDR Smart display for $700
- Twelve South’s CaddySack keeps your cables organized for $48 (Reg. $60)
- Old Navy’s Fall Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide + extra 30% off your purchase
- New AmazonBasics surge protectors offer rotating plugs, USB, more from $10
- Add this officially licensed ergonomic grip to your Nintendo Switch for $12
- Your outdoor party space needs this 24-ft. RGB LED smart light kit at $30
- Pick up this Kershaw Pocket Knife at its best price in a year, now $11.50
- Your home theater deserves this USB-powered + app-enabled RGB LED strip for $8
- Load your Switch with eShop games from $1: Owlboy, Gardens Between, Toby, more
- Build an in-home cinema with Optoma’s 4K Projector at $1,499, more from $279
- Amazon jumps into November with fresh Echo discounts from $30: Show 5, Dot, more
As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!