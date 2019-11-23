Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple discounts galore, Best Buy’s Beat the Rush sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: We have our best of Black Friday roundups, Apple sales galore, and Best Buy’s Beat the Rush Sale.

Nomad Base Station

Black Friday is less than a week away at this point, and we’ve got all of the best deals in one singular place for you. While you can check out the best Apple, Amazon, Google, and more roundups, why not just drop by our Black Friday guide to view it all. There, you’ll find everything related to the shopping day, from best of roundups to deals that are already live (like Sprint’s $250 Apple Watch Series 5.)

While Black Friday is next week, that hasn’t stopped retailers from starting the celebration early. We’re tracking a number of notable discounts across several of Apple’s latest products. You’ll find iPads from $329, AirPods Pro at $235, the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro at a new Amazon low, even more iPad Pro deals from $674, plus Apple Watch Series 5 at $80 off. That’s right, all of those deals started before Black Friday actually hits, showing us it’s going to be a great week for saving.

Best Buy’s Beat the Rush sale is also in full effect. This sale holds plenty of Apple discounts but also brings deals on TVs, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more with some pretty great prices. Whether you’re in the market for a $1,000 MacBook Air or $40 UE WONDERBOOM speaker, Best Buy’s Beat the Rush sale is one that you won’t want to miss.

New Products, Guides, more |

Razer Kraken Ultimate Review: THX Audio, ANC mic and customizable audio [Video]

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Black Friday 2019 |

Top 10 Black Friday deals coming next week (that we know of…)

Best of Black Friday |

Top Deals |

Save over 50% on Apple’s Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS at a new low of $59

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!