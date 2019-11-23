Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple discounts galore, Best Buy’s Beat the Rush sale, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: We have our best of Black Friday roundups, Apple sales galore, and Best Buy’s Beat the Rush Sale.
Nomad Base Station
Black Friday is less than a week away at this point, and we’ve got all of the best deals in one singular place for you. While you can check out the best Apple, Amazon, Google, and more roundups, why not just drop by our Black Friday guide to view it all. There, you’ll find everything related to the shopping day, from best of roundups to deals that are already live (like Sprint’s $250 Apple Watch Series 5.)
While Black Friday is next week, that hasn’t stopped retailers from starting the celebration early. We’re tracking a number of notable discounts across several of Apple’s latest products. You’ll find iPads from $329, AirPods Pro at $235, the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro at a new Amazon low, even more iPad Pro deals from $674, plus Apple Watch Series 5 at $80 off. That’s right, all of those deals started before Black Friday actually hits, showing us it’s going to be a great week for saving.
Best Buy’s Beat the Rush sale is also in full effect. This sale holds plenty of Apple discounts but also brings deals on TVs, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more with some pretty great prices. Whether you’re in the market for a $1,000 MacBook Air or $40 UE WONDERBOOM speaker, Best Buy’s Beat the Rush sale is one that you won’t want to miss.
New Products, Guides, more |
Razer Kraken Ultimate Review: THX Audio, ANC mic and customizable audio [Video]
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Review – The return of a classic
- iRig Keys 2 Review: Affordable iOS and Mac MIDI integration in a mini package
- Weber’s new smart grill can notify your iPhone when food is ready
- Best beauty advent calendars for 2019: Sephora, MAC, and more
- LEGO journeys to Tokyo and Dubai for its latest Architecture Skyline kits
- Valve finally announces Half-Life…Alyx, a VR game coming in March 2020
- Sphero RVR Review: Learn to code with this nimble, customizable robot [Video]
- Quirky unveils magnetic modular speaker that easily transforms into five
- UGG’s Holiday Gift Guide is loaded with cozy essentials: Slippers, robes, more
- Awair Element brings more affordable air quality monitoring to your smart home
- Check out LEGO’s upcoming 2020 Star Wars, Creator, City, and Technic sets
- Amazon debuts new Fire TV Blaster for controlling your home theater with Alexa
- Enclave’s WiSA + THX-certified speakers offer a truly wireless experience
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Review: Exploring the ups and down of the Galar region
- Sony rivals Bose with a new wearable speaker, pre-orders receive $50 off
- Under Armour’s Gift Guide has your athletes covered: Outerwear, shoes, more
- elago’s new AirPods case looks like a retro iPod, makes a great holiday gift
Black Friday 2019 |
Top 10 Black Friday deals coming next week (that we know of…)
- GameStop Black Friday Ad 2019: PS4 Pro $100 off + $25 GC, Switch Lite, more
- Sprint Black Friday sale has Apple Watch Series 5 at $250 right now, FREE iPhone 11, more
- Groupon Black Friday Ad 2019: iPhone 7/8/Plus/X from $200, $84 Chromebook, more
- Ulta’s Holiday Gift Guide and Black Friday information: MAC, Anastasia Beverly Hills, more
- GameStop Black Friday 2019 preview: $150+ off consoles, games from $10, more
- Bass Pro + Cabela’s Black Friday Ad 2019: $100 ride-on toys, beanies, more
- Overstock Black Friday Ad 2019: KitchenAid Mixer $169, dining sets $416 off, more
- Sony unveils PlayStation Black Friday 2019 deals: Up to $160 off PS4, more
- Amazon unveils this year’s best Black Friday deals
- Fred Meyer Black Friday Ad 2019: Latest 10.2-inch iPad $239, Apple Watch from $129, more
- Newegg Black Friday Ad 2019: Gaming PC, Xbox One Bundles, Wi-Fi 6 Router, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday Ad 2019: Stellar TV doorbusters, Sonos, Xbox One, PS4, more
- Bed Bath and Beyond Black Friday Ad 2019: Google Home $49, Dyson vacuums, more
- Lowe’s Black Friday Ad 2019: BOGO FREE tools, Ring Doorbells, holiday, more
- Walmart Black Friday Ad 2019: Apple Watch $129, 10.2-inch iPad $249, Home Mini $19, more
- Walgreens Black Friday Ad 2019: App Store Gift Card promo, 50% off toys, more
- Sears Outlet Black Friday Ad 2019: Home appliances 75% off, DEWALT tools, more
- Meijer Black Friday Ad 2019: 4K TVs under $150, AirPods, Chromecast, Echos, more
- Macy’s Black Friday Ad 2019: Dyson vacuums, Instant Pots, doorbusters, more
- New York & Company Black Friday Ad 2019: Sitewide discounts, doorbusters, more
- Ace Hardware Black Friday Ad 2019: Ring Doorbell, tools, holiday decor, more
- Dollar General Black Friday Ad 2019: App Store Gift Cards 20% off, LEGO deals, more
- Staples Black Friday Ad 2019: 10.2-inch iPad $249, AirPods, Echo devices, more
- Big Lots Black Friday Ad 2019: Open Thanksgiving Day, savings on furniture, more
- BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday ad 2019: Deals on TVs, gaming consoles, more
- Microsoft Black Friday Sneak Peek Ad 2019: Surface, Samsung Galaxy gear, more
- Microsoft unveils Xbox Black Friday 2019 schedule, early access details, more
- Belk Black Friday Ad 2019: Echo Dot $22, PS4 bundles, home goods, toys, more
- Dell Black Friday Ad 2019: Google Nest deals from $19, PCs, consoles, more
- Lenovo Black Friday Ad 2019: $99 laptops, $40 Assistant-enabled Smart Clock, more
- Black Friday Free Shipping: Where to score free delivery this year
- True Value Black Friday 2019 Ad: Holiday decor, DEWALT, pet supplies, more
- Nintendo details Black Friday 2019 deals with special bundle, games, and more
- Best Buy Black Friday Ad Preview reveals all-time lows on iPads, Macs, HomePod, much more
- JCPenney Black Friday Ad 2019: Ninja, Keurig, cash doorbusters, more
- Amazon announces Black Friday pricing on Echo speakers, Kindles, more
- Express Black Friday Ad 2019: 50% off sitewide, flannels, NBA collection, more
- Target Black Friday Ad 2019: Latest iPads all-time lows, $300 gift cards with Pixel 4, more
- Fender Black Friday Ad 2019: $400 off guitars, speakers, accessories, more
- Sears Black Friday Ad 2019: Craftsman tools from $10, NordicTrack, more
- Kmart Black Friday Ad 2019: Doorbusters, BOGO 50% off games and toys, more
- CVS Black Friday Ad 2019: BOGO FREE holiday decor, Game Pass subs, more
- Petco Black Friday Ad 2019: BOGO free treats, 50% off toys, member perks, more
- Office Depot Black Friday Ad 2019: Chromebooks under $100, streamers $20, more
- HP Black Friday Ad 2019: Deals on PCs, doorbusters, accessories, more
Best of Black Friday |
Apple: 10.2-inch iPad $249, Apple Watch Series 3 $129, more
- Headphones: Bose QuietComfort, Beats, Sony, more
- Amazon: Alexa devices from $15, Fire TV Stick just $20, more
- Google: Home Mini $19, Chromecast $25, Pixel 4, more
- Gaming: PS4 $160 off, Xbox One $150 off, games, more
- Home Audio: 50% off Bose, Sonos Beam $300, more
- PC Gaming: $799 49-inch 144Hz monitor, $999 RTX 2070 PC, more
- Fashion: Cole Haan, Express, GAP, Nordstrom Rack, more
- Streaming Media Players: $20 Fire TV, $35 Chromecast bundle, more
- Home Goods: Instant Pot $49, KitchenAid $270 off, Vitamix, more
- TVs: 58-inch 4K $198, 70-inch Samsung $550, more
- Smart Home: Home Mini $19, Echo Dot $22, Ring, Arlo, more
Top Deals |
Save over 50% on Apple’s Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS at a new low of $59
- Gigantic PlayStation Black Friday PSN game sale starts today!
- Apple TV show sale has complete seasons from $20: Mad Men, 30 Rock, Modern Family, more
- Amazon launches Black Friday deals on Fire tablets from $30, kids version starts at $60
- Black Friday pricing arrives for Amazon’s Kindle E-readers from $60 shipped
- New electric bicycle deals you won’t want to miss – Early Black Friday sales
- Massive Xbox Black Friday game sale now live: Hundreds of titles up to 65% off
- Nearly every official Apple iPhone case is on sale from $24
- Apple’s new thriller and action movie sale starts at $5, more from $1
- Anker starts Black Friday early with deals from under $9 on its latest gear
- The North Face, Marmot, more up to 75% off during Backcountry’s Pre-Black Friday Sale
- SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is within five cents of its all-time low at $45
- Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds drop to $149 + Powerbeats Pro at $175
- Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller hits its best price yet at $140 (Reg. $180)
- Add this leather Apple Watch band to your wrist in various colors for $12 (33% off)
- Get a $20 gift card for $15 in the Starbucks App right now (iOS or Android)
- Pair a MacBook, iPad, and more with Logitech’s Multidevice Keyboard at $20
- Take up to $200 off Mac mini and score some of the best deals to date
- adidas offers 40% off its popular sneakers: NMD_R1, Nite Joggers, more
- Black Friday pricing live for ecobee SmartThermostat at $199, more from $139
- New Ring doorbell lows strike: Video 2 $110, Pro $140, Original $58, more
As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.
