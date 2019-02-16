Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale, AT&T Fiber FREE Apple TV 4K, Google Home Hub $99, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale, AT&T offers a FREE Apple TV 4K for Fiber signups, Google Home Hub returns to $99, more…

The Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale is in full swing now and brings with it many discounts across multiple platforms. You’ll find savings on HomePod, iPad, MacBook, and even Sonos speakers, HDTVs, and more in this sale. If there’s a piece of tech you don’t yet own, this would be a great time to pick it up.

If you’ve been thinking about switching to AT&T’s Fiber home Internet service, the company’s latest promotion might push you over the edge. AT&T is currently offering new Fiber customers a FREE Apple TV 4K when they sign up. That’s a $179 savings on something you might have already been eyeing.

For those who spend more time in Google’s ecosystem, the Home Hub is back at $99 shipped right now. I have two Home Hubs at my house, one in my office, and one in my kitchen. They’re indispensable when it comes to changing lights, setting timers, or finding out how to make the best dishes.

