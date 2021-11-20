Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday sale live, AirPods 3 $165, Level HomeKit smart lock $149, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Black Friday sale now live, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 $165, Level HomeKit smart locks from $149, and much more…
While Black Friday is still around a week away, Best Buy officially launched its sale yesterday. This wide-ranging discount extravaganza is ready to offer some of the biggest savings of the year, though we do expect some exclusive sales to go live this coming friday. However, if the item you want is already on sale, then now would be a great time to buy and beat the holiday rush as you’ll still get some of the best prices available without having to try and beat others to the punch during doorbusters.
Earlier this year, Apple updated its wireless headphone lineup with AirPods 3. These all-new true wireless earbuds sport an AirPods Pro design without the active noise cancellation function, making them more budget-friendly all around. Just this morning, we found the first discount yet on Apple’s latest earbuds, dropping them to $165 for Prime members. That’s a solid $15 savings compared to its normal price and will likely be the best discount we see this holiday season.
In the market for a new smart lock? Well, Level packs HomeKit compatibility and even a completely hidden overall design. There are three different versions of Level’s smart lock, with the Bolt remaining completely hidden from the outside at just $149. Stepping up replaces your entire deadbolt at $187, though the high-end model also incorporates capacitive touch in the mix at $233. All of the aforementioned prices are new all-time lows that we’ve tracked, making now a great time to upgrade your smart home.
This week’s best reviews and hands-on coverage |
Best Xbox Controller for Series X and S [Video]
- Epos H3Pro Hybrid Review: Performance comes at a price [Video]
- Tested: Moment’s new iPhone 13 MagSafe cases are a must-have for mobile photographers
New Products, Guides, more |
Celebrate Xbox and Halo’s 20th anniversary with early access to Halo Infinite multiplayer
- Happy Pokémon launch day, Trainers! Best deals and more on Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond
- elago’s new Google Nest Video Doorbell Mount stylishly blocks exposed holes and wiring
- Razer’s new Kaira Pro headset adds HyperSense to PS5’s DualSense for ‘full tactile immersion’
- Pottery Barn x Mickey Mouse holiday collection debuts festive bedding, dinnerware, more
- Razer unleashes Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox Series X with magnetic charging stand
- Smartish launches new customizable iPhone 12 and 13 MagSafe charging puck from $20
- Amazon launches four Alexa-ready smart light switches with simplistic designs that start at $18
- Hyper unveils new HyperDrive double and triple 4K display MacBook docks, now 50% off!
Best of Black Friday 2021 |
Top 10 deals coming next week
- Home and Kitchen: Instant Pot, Always Pan, Ninja, Anova, Anker, more
- Smart Home: Nest, Nanoleaf, Philips Hue, ecobee, and more
- Streaming media players: Fire TV from $18, Roku from $15, more
- Google: Pixel 6 $100 off, Nest gear from $25, more
- TVs: 65-inch Roku $300, 8K QLED $2,500, more from $128
- Headphones: all-new Bose, Beats Studio Buds, Sony ANC, more
- PC Gaming: GPU sales, pre-built PCs, 4K 120Hz monitors, more
- LEGO: Freebies, 50% off sets, UCS AT-AT release, more
- Gaming: PS5, Xbox Series X, OLED Switch, game deals, more
- Amazon: Echo speakers from $15, Fire TV Lite $18, more
- Apple: AirPods Pro $159, Apple Watch Series 3 $109, much more
- Fashion: Ray-Ban, Carhartt, adidas, more
Black Friday 2021 |
AT&T launches Black Friday sale: iPhone 13 series FREE with trade-in, much more
- Black Friday game deals: Guardians of the Galaxy, Ratchet & Clank, Hades, Far Cry 6, more
- Nomad’s 30%+ off sale discounts signature leather iPhone 13 cases, MagSafe gear, more
- Black Friday blenders from $30: NutriBullet, Ninja, Breville Bluicer, more up to $100 off
- Microsoft’s Black Friday Xbox digital game sale now live! Over 700 games from $4.50
- Best prices of 2021 now live on Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Machines from $120 or less
- Merrell Early Black Friday Sale offers up to 30% off exclusive styles + 25% off top rated gifts
- Blink’s latest indoor and outdoor smart security cameras see Black Friday discounts from $20
- Amazon’s non-contact Smart Soap Dispenser hits all-time low for Black Friday: $38 (Reg. $55)
- eero mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems join in on the Black Friday savings from $77
- Vitamix Black Friday sale starts now at up to $125 off: Pro 750, Ascent series, more from $290
- Sony unveils official 2021 PlayStation Black Friday deals: Thousands of digital games, more
- Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 4 now $50 off for Black Friday from $200
- Macy’s early access $10 Black Friday kitchen sale now live: Foreman grills, waffle makers, more
- Monoprice launches early Black Friday sale with UltraWide monitors, standing desks, more
- ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat hits $199 (Save $50) for Black Friday, more from $60
- Black Friday deals go live on Google’s Nest lineup from $25 (Save up to 50%)
- Eddie Bauer’s Black Friday Deals cut 50% off your purchase with deals from $10 shipped
- Perry Ellis Pre-Black Friday Sale takes up to 60% off hundreds of items from $13
- B&H launches early Black Friday Apple sale: $100 off M1 Pro MacBook Pro, iPad mini, more
- Banana Republic Factory Black Friday Sale is live! Save 60% off sitewide with deals from $10
- Govee launches early Black Friday sale with up to 50% off smart home lights and accessories
- Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones see early Black Friday discount to $279 (Save $50)
Black Friday 2021 ads & guides:
Lowe’s Black Friday ad 2021: Discounted tools, gift card promotion, more
- LEGO Black Friday ad 2021: VIP Weekend, freebies, double points, discounts, more
- Target Black Friday ad 2021: Apple Watch SE $59 off, MagSafe gear 20% off, more
- Amazon Black Friday preview 2021: 48-hour sale, Echo discounts, much more
- Home Depot Black Friday ad 2021: BOGO free tools, festive lighting, more
- Newegg Black Friday ad 2021: Exclusive GPU deals, $1,750 RTX 3070 desktop, more
- Walmart Black Friday ad 2021: AirPods Pro $159, in-stock PS5, Apple Watch Series 3 $109, more
- Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Black Friday ad: Up to $1,000 in savings, $5 apparel, more
- Meijer Black Friday 2021 ad: Beats Studio Buds, weeklong savings, more
- Microsoft Store Black Friday ad 2021: Surface Go 2, Xbox games, Game Pass, Turtle Beach, more
- Staples Black Friday ad 2021: Apple Watch SE $50 off, AirPods Pro $179, more
- Nintendo launches 2021 Black Friday ad: Console bundle, game deals, Ring Fit, more
- Make the most of Black Friday 2021 by signing up for these membership programs
- Lenovo Black Friday ad 2021: MX Master 2S $40, gaming laptops, smart home, more
- Kohl’s Black Friday ad 2021: Tech deals, cash back bonuses, and more
- Walmart’s 2021 Toy Book highlights top gifts and early deals
- Dell Black Friday ad 2021: Deals starting now on laptops, desktops, and more
- Macy’s Black Friday ad 2021: store hours, deals on Instant Pots, and more
- Newegg details Black November 2021 plans with multiple sales throughout the month
- Costco Black Friday Ad 2021 unveiled: Deals start Nov. 1, Apple sale Thanksgiving day, more
- Amazon’s annual holiday gift guides arrive ahead of Black Friday 2021
- Best Buy’s Early Deals Event discounts Apple MagSafe accessory bundles and much more
- Amazon’s Launchpad gift guide showcases some of 2021’s best new products
- Amazon’s (RED) 2021 gift guide is packed with recommendations that give back
- Amazon’s 2021 Beauty Gift Guide: Urban Decay, Revlon, Olaplex, more
- Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection ensures you get the best deal of the year
- adidas Holiday Gift Guide 2021 offers stocking stuffers, best-selling shoes, more from $22
- Amazon’s electronics gift guide details 2021’s hottest tech: Beats, DJI, Oculus, more
- Amazon’s Holiday Fashion Gift Guide debuts hundreds of ideas: Carhartt, adidas, more
- Amazon goes old school with printed toy book filled with 2021’s top gift recommendations
- Walmart’s Black Friday sales kick off on November 3 with ‘Deals for Days’ event
- LEGO Black Friday VIP Weekend 2021 sale announced ahead of November
- Best Buy launches early Black Friday sale with price guarantee: HomePod mini bundles, TVs, more
- Best Buy announces Black Friday kicks off November 19, early deals go live next week
Latest LEGO news and reviews |
LEGO VIP Weekend sale is live with limited-edition freebies, double points, more
- Best of Black Friday 2021 – LEGO: Freebies, 50% off sets, UCS AT-AT release, more
- Time is running out to score this year’s LEGO Advent Calendars before Dec. 1, now 20% off
- LEGO officially showcases two upcoming Star Wars 2022 sets: Hoth AT-ST, more
- LEGO unveils four new Marvel superhero sets due out in 2022
- LEGO Black Friday ad 2021: VIP Weekend, freebies, double points, discounts, more
- Save 20% or more on nearly all of LEGO’s 2021 kits: Star Wars, Creator, more from $6 [Update]
- Here’s our first look at the 12 upcoming LEGO Series 22 Collectible minifigures
Top Apple Deals |
Apple’s prev-gen. TV 4K nears all-time low at just $100, today only (Refurb, Orig. $179)
- Apple’s all-new AirPods 3 with Spatial Audio and MagSafe case see first discount to $165
- Apple Watch SE arrives at Black Friday price of $60 off starting at $219
- Latest Apple weekend movie sale has Disney flicks, classics, more at $10
- Apple Pencil 2 falls to best price yet of $99 (Save $30), original model at $80
- Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe case are back at $190 ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $249)
- Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $15 Best Buy credit
- iPhone 13 Black Friday pre-paid discounts bundle $200 gift cards and AirPods Pro
- Best of Black Friday 2021 – Apple: AirPods Pro $159, Apple Watch Series 3 $109, much more
- B&H launches early Black Friday Apple sale: $100 off M1 Pro MacBook Pro, iPad mini, more
- Grab a 4-pack of Apple AirTags with UWB precision finding at a new low of $88
- Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale is packed with blockbusters and classics + $1 HD rental
- Apple’s new HomePod mini colors go on sale for the first time from $95
- Take up $149 off Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini at the best prices this holiday season
- Apple’s official AirTag Loop falls to new Amazon low starting at $22
- Save $199 on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro at an Amazon low
Top Deals |
Google Pixel 6 sees first cash discount with early Black Friday deal from $499 (Save $100)
- Samsung’s Odyssey 49-inch G9 Curved UltraWide falls to low of $1,000 (Save $400), more
- TCL’s 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs fall to new lows at $150 off, more
- TCL’s 85-inch 4K UHD Dolby HDR Smart TV now $500 off at Amazon + more from $180
- Score a Chromecast with Google TV and 1-month Sling subscription for $35
- L.L. Bean takes up to 50% off sale items + extra 10% off your purchase
- Home Depot takes up to $100 off DEWALT ATOMIC Compact tools and combo kits
- Behringer’s UM2 USB Audio Interface hits doorbuster-worthy pricing at $19 (Reg. $45)
- Nordstrom Rack’s Boot Flash Sale offers styles under $100: Cole Haan, Sorel, UGG, more
- Kickstart a media server with Synology NAS on sale from $190 (Save up to $80)
- Microsoft Surface Keyboard and Touch Mouse see early holiday deals from $30 (Up to 50% off)
- Ring’s latest wired Video Doorbell beats the expected Black Friday price at $40 (Save 33%)
