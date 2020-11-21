Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday roundups, Apple Watch SE and Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos refurbished sale from $99, much more…
This is it, folks. Black Friday is under a week away at this point, and while many sales are already live, quite a few discounts have yet to be made available by your favorite retailers. So, we’ve gone through and round up the best deals to be had this year into one single place, ensuring you don’t buy something at a higher price than you should. For starters, we have the top 10 Black Friday deals to watch out for, but also we dive deeper into each respective category, be it Amazon, Google, Apple, or something like home audio and PC gaming. But, we didn’t stop there, be sure to check out our Black Friday guide for everything we’ve found, both things to come and stuff that’s already live.
If you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch, right now could be your best bet to pick one up. Amazon is offering up to $120 off Apple Watch SE and Series 6, ushering in new all-time lows across the board here. Pricing starts as low as $230 and multiple models are on sale here, so be sure to check it out before the discounts are gone for good.
Ready to outfit your household with whole-home audio this holiday season? Well, Sonos is a favorite of many, and right now, these smart speakers can be had for as low as $99 each. Quite a few speakers are discounted in this refurbished sale, ranging from the Play:1 to a full 5.1-channel surround sound kit. Many of the speakers available here feature AirPlay 2, and some even offer built-in voice assistants like Alexa, further expanding your smart home capabilities.
Hands-on with the Xbox Series X: First Impressions [Video]
- LEGO unveils 2021 set lineup with new Disney Art mosaics, City, Technic, and more
- Amazon’s Mariah Carey Gift Guide has festive ideas for everyone in your family from $9
- LEGO debuts new Trouble on Tatooine set with Beskar armor Mandalorian minifig, more
- LEGO’s new Technic McLaren Senna GTR rolls onto the scene in 2021
- Amazon Best Books of 2020 List unveiled ahead of Black Friday
- Ralph Lauren’s Holiday Gift Guide is full of classics from $8 shipped
- Amazon unleashes Echo Frames 2 to the public with improved battery, audio, more
- Upgrade your setup with the new NZXT Kraken X-3 RGB AiO coolers
- RHA’s new TrueControl true wireless earbuds offer adjustable ANC, 20-hour battery, more
- New Spider-Man Miles Morales adidas Superstars go on sale next week
- EVOO’s new gaming laptops offer up to RTX graphics, 120Hz+ displays, more from $850
- Logitech’s new G Pro X Superlight is its lightest wireless gaming mouse yet
- All-new Age of Empires Battle Royale game mode arrives in ‘biggest update’ ever
- Review: HyperX Ducky One 2 Mini gets another limited-edition run with updated colors [Video]
- LEGO announces new wave of Super Mario kits due out in 2021
- Bud Light launches video game console with built-in projector, beer koozies, more
- Eddie Bauer’s Holiday Gift Guide is loaded with ideas: Outerwear, accessories, home, more
- Wyze takes on Rachio with $50 8-zone smart Sprinkler Controller
- Amazon Pharmacy is the online giant’s next venture, because why not?
- HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mechanical Keyboard launches soon with only 6,500 units made
- Review: Jackery Solar Generator 1000 kit plus 8th-anniversary deals [Video]
- Hands-on: Display your LEGO collection with these Wicked Brick stands
- New WD_BLACK Call of Duty storage drives arrive in three different packages
- Oakley’s Holiday Gift Guide: Sunglasses, snow gear, more from $20 shipped
- Ubiquiti introduces new UniFi Wi-Fi 6 access points starting at $99
- Samsung’s new Smart Monitors offer native apps, Apple AirPlay from $229
Black Friday 2020
Latest Fire TV Stick streamers go on sale from $18 for Black Friday
- LEGO VIP Weekend sale is live with limited-edition freebies, double points, more
- Nomad Black Friday sale takes 30% off iPhone accessories, Apple Watch bands, more
- LEGO Black Friday sale goes live at Amazon with up to 30% off Star Wars, Technic, more from $8
- Disney Parks gear sees rare 25% price drop for Black Friday: Apparel, collectibles, more
- Nintendo Black Friday game deals now live! Luigi’s Mansion, Mario Maker, Zelda, more
- Gigantic digital PlayStation Black Friday game sale with hundreds of titles up to 70% off
- Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook now $200 off, more from $169 ahead of Black Friday
- Microsoft launches massive digital Xbox Black Friday game sale, over 700 titles from $1.50
- Early Black Friday game deals: Tsushima, Last of Us II, Spider-Man, Cuphead, more
- Black Friday Android smartphone deals: Galaxy S20 Ultra $450 off, more from $150
- Ring’s latest Video Doorbells, accessories, more on sale $35 for Black Friday
- GameStop Countdown to Black Friday sale now live: 25% off Funko, BOGO FREE Tees, more
- JBL’s Black Friday sale takes up to 60% off speakers, earbuds, more from $8
- Ulta’s Holiday Gift Guide 2020 just released with Black Friday hours, gift sets, more
- Bose Black Friday sale is live with speakers, earbuds, gaming headsets, more from $79
- BJ’s Wholesale Black Friday ad: Deals live now, smart home accessories, TVs, more
- What stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day? A list of confirmed retailers…
- Dell early Black Friday sale: Alienware monitors, gaming PCs, accessories, more
- Amazon Black Friday unveiled: Save on new Echo speakers, Fire TV streamers, much more
- Walmart Black Friday ad revealed: Apple Watch $119, AirPods Pro $169, Nest speakers, more
- Microsoft Black Friday ad: Surface lineup, Sonos speakers, VR headsets, more
- LEGO announces early Black Friday sale with freebies, double VIP points, more
- Overstock Black Friday ad: Save on furniture, home goods, more
- Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops Black Friday ad: Apparel, hunting/fishing gear, more
- Meijer Black Friday ad: BOGO PS4/Xbox One games, Alexa devices, in-store credit, more
- Newegg Black Friday ad: 2020’s best prices on gaming laptops, displays, more
- Staples Black Friday ad revealed in full with deals on Apple, Echo speakers, more
- Macy’s Black Friday ad: This year’s best deals on Instant Pot, Fitbit, more
- LEGO’s 2020 Holiday Toy Book details this year’s top creations, new winter builds, more
- Lowe’s Black Friday ad 2020: DEWALT tools, smart home accessories, more
- Nintendo Black Friday ad: Special edition console, first-party game deals, more
- GameStop Black Friday ad: PS5 and Xbox Series X available in-store, Switch bundles, more
- Dollar General Black Friday ad: Discounted iTunes and Xbox gift cards, home goods, more
- Sign-up for these membership programs to make the most of Black Friday
- Kohl’s Black Friday ad: Sales start today with deals on smart home tech, kitchenware, more
- Big Lots Black Friday ad: Air fryers 50% off, furniture sets $200+ off, much more
- Comment: Black Friday 2020 is shaping up to be unlike any before
- CVS Black Friday ad: Open Thanksgiving Day, deals on Xbox Game Pass, more
- Lenovo Black Friday ad: PCs, Smart Clock, Bose gear, Xbox Series S/X, more
- JCPenney Black Friday Ad 2020: Instant Pot, home goods, more highlight this year’s sale
- Best Buy Black Friday Ad released: Deals start now, latest iPads heavily discounted, TVs, much more
- Newegg Black Friday deals start Nov 1, include ‘Black Friday Price Production’
- Target Black Friday plans reveal rotating sales throughout November on this year’s hottest tech
- Costco Black Friday Ad unveiled: Deals start Nov. 5, Apple sale Thanksgiving day, Nest, more
- Target’s latest Toy Book arrives with highlights from Star Wars, Fortnite, and more
- Walmart Toy Book details this year’s hottest gifts from LEGO, Barbie, many more
- Macy’s 2020 Black Friday ad is filled with kitchenware, apparel, and fitness tech
Best of Black Friday
Best of Black Friday 2020 – Google: Pixel 5 $649, Nest Mini $19, Stadia bundles, more
- PC Gaming: 27-inch 240Hz monitor $500, RTX 2070 Super PC $1,250, more
- Home Audio: Sonos Move $100 off, onn Soundbar $29, more
- Top 10 deals coming next week
- LEGO: Freebies, 30% off+, double VIP points, more
- Streaming Media Players: Fire TV from $18, HomeKit/AirPlay 2 Roku $25, more
- Headphones: Powerbeats Pro $160, Bose 35 II $199, more
- TVs: VIZIO 70″ 4K $478, Element 50″ 4K $200, more from $150
- Apple: AirPods Pro $170, Apple Watch Series 3 $119, iPads, more
- Smart Home: Nest Mini $19, Nanoleaf 30% off, Philips Hue, more
- Home Goods: Instant Pot Nova $70, 40% off Ninja, robo vacs, more
- Amazon: New Echo from $29, Fire TV Stick Lite $18, more
- Gaming: PS5 and Xbox Series X, game deals, more
Top Deals
Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro up to $150 off before Black Friday
- Verizon’s Black Friday sale delivers a FREE iPhone 12 plus gift cards, more
- Apple launches biggest TV show sale of the year, plus $5 movies, more
- Apple drops new five for $15 movie bundle sale across various genres
- Home Depot discounts a fresh batch of RYOBI tools by up to 33%
- Rad Power Bikes starts Black Friday early with big savings on e-bikes today
- Disney and Pixar films highlight latest Apple movie sale, rentals, more from $1
- Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrip drops to $71, more from $25 ahead of Black Friday
- Anker sale offers accessories for iPhone, Android, and Apple Watch from $11
- Take up to $550 off 16-inch MacBook Pro with various models discounted heavily
- Samsung’s AirPlay 2 4K TVs up to 32% off, more early Black Friday deals from $80
- Macy’s offers up to $540 off All-Clad cookware in early Black Friday sale, deals from $50
- Apple’s new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB now $1,200
- iPhone SE is one of the best budget devices, now $50 pre-paid
- Score Apple’s latest iPad Air at $559 with this early Black Friday deal
- Apple’s new M1-powered Mac mini sees first Amazon discount to $670
- Latest 10.2-inch iPad up to $69 off: Wi-Fi 128GB $360, more
- Backcountry’s Early Black Friday Deals offer up to 82% off North Face, more from $10
- Philips Hue HomeKit starter sets, outdoor lamps, more up to 23% off from $25
- Nike’s slashing prices before Black Friday with up to 40% off sale styles: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more
- Merrell’s taking 40% off winter boots + up to 50% off sale items from $20
- Add SD/microSD, HDMI, USB-A, more to your iPad Pro/Air with this $20 USB-C hub
- Denon’s 9.2-Ch. AirPlay 2 A/V receiver sports Dolby Atmos/Vision, eight HDMI, more at $300 off
- ORIA’s 120-in-1 precision screwdriver kit drops by 40% to $18 Prime shipped
