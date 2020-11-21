Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday, Apple Watch SE/Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos speakers from $99, more

In this week’s Best of 9to5Toys: Best of Black Friday roundups, Apple Watch SE and Series 6 hit new lows, Sonos refurbished sale from $99, much more…

This is it, folks. Black Friday is under a week away at this point, and while many sales are already live, quite a few discounts have yet to be made available by your favorite retailers. So, we’ve gone through and round up the best deals to be had this year into one single place, ensuring you don’t buy something at a higher price than you should. For starters, we have the top 10 Black Friday deals to watch out for, but also we dive deeper into each respective category, be it Amazon, Google, Apple, or something like home audio and PC gaming. But, we didn’t stop there, be sure to check out our Black Friday guide for everything we’ve found, both things to come and stuff that’s already live.

If you’re in the market for a new Apple Watch, right now could be your best bet to pick one up. Amazon is offering up to $120 off Apple Watch SE and Series 6, ushering in new all-time lows across the board here. Pricing starts as low as $230 and multiple models are on sale here, so be sure to check it out before the discounts are gone for good.

Ready to outfit your household with whole-home audio this holiday season? Well, Sonos is a favorite of many, and right now, these smart speakers can be had for as low as $99 each. Quite a few speakers are discounted in this refurbished sale, ranging from the Play:1 to a full 5.1-channel surround sound kit. Many of the speakers available here feature AirPlay 2, and some even offer built-in voice assistants like Alexa, further expanding your smart home capabilities.

